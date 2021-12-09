Subscriber Picks: What is it like to be the son of billionaire Peter Lim? | ST festive guide on what to buy, where to eat

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Rice to bananas: How inflation has affected the prices of 5 grocery items in Singapore



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Fresh milk had the largest price increase among the five items we tracked.

Is it wrong to be born fortunate? Kiat Lim on what it is like to be the son of billionaire Peter Lim



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



"A lot of people... are so caught up about being self-made. 'I don't want my father's money... this and that.' Honestly, it's just ego and pseudo-accountability to yourself," says the 28-year-old.

MOE investigates complaint that teacher sought sugar daddy on controversial website Sugarbook



PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



A user of Sugarbook told ST that he had alerted MOE after cross-referencing the teacher's profile with her social media account.

Festive feasts to order in or take home



PHOTOS: REGENT SINGAPORE, GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL, ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE, THE FULLERTON HOTELS SINGAPORE



We round up the best offerings, from turkey to festive bakes.

The Life List: A stylish Christmas gift guide for every type of friend



PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Scrambling to find the right present with just two weeks left to Christmas? Fret not.

4 S'pore property trends to watch in 2022



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Will prices continue to go up? Will there be a rebound in rental demand?

Raeesah Khan saga: The public deserves to hear from Workers' Party leaders



ST PHOTO: THAM YUEN-C



What is especially troubling are discrepancies between what the WP leaders said, and what Ms Khan claimed was said to her.

Opinion divided in Malaysia on reviving Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR



PHOTO: EDELMAN



Questions remain on whether the expected cost, in excess of RM60 billion (S$19.4 billion), may be better utilised elsewhere.

