Subscriber Picks: What do record Covid-19 cases mean for S'pore? | How Ukraine crisis could affect Asia

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine yesterday, in the biggest military operation in Europe since World War II. World leaders swiftly condemned the assault, global stocks dived while oil and gas prices soared amid fears of a disruption to critical energy exports.

How would the situation evolve, and what is the impact on Singapore and Asia? Follow our live coverage of the unfolding crisis.

New Covid-19 cases in Singapore hit a record high of 26,000 on Tuesday. Does it signal that the Omicron wave would peak soon, and infection numbers could fall after that? We ask experts for their views.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong delivered his first Budget statement last week which outlined a slew of tax hikes, including higher income tax rates for the top earners. This signals the first step towards a new tax system where those with more will contribute more, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Ukraine crisis: S'pore LNG importers confident of supply continuity, but power bills likely to rise

Even paying higher prices may not completely remove the risk of a supply disruption, say some observers.

Do high infection numbers signal that Omicron wave will peak soon?

New Covid-19 cases surged to a record high of 26,000 on Tuesday. What's next?

The day my dad and I saved my 87-year-old grandpa from being scammed

"Sir, I am from the investigation bureau," the caller told reporter Nadine Chua's grandfather.

Expect more tax hikes on the rich in S'pore

Budget 2022 is a first step towards a tax system where those with more will contribute more, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the east of Singapore

How can we say no to good food?

Only those above 50 need apply to this new S'pore modelling agency

It is the first agency in Singapore - and Asia - that exclusively represents models, talents and celebrities over the age of 50.

Heard of Mamils or Everesters? Meet the cycling tribes of pandemic S'pore

"For a lot of Mamils, you don't want to buy a Porsche in your mid-life crisis," says Stephen Choo, who has been spending on bikes and apparel.

What to do if you are harassed at work

Harassment can include threatening, abusive or insulting language or gestures, cyber bullying or doxxing.

