Subscriber Picks: What do record Covid-19 cases mean for S'pore? | How Ukraine crisis could affect Asia

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine yesterday, in the biggest military operation in Europe since World War II. World leaders swiftly condemned the assault, global stocks dived while oil and gas prices soared amid fears of a disruption to critical energy exports.

How would the situation evolve, and what is the impact on Singapore and Asia? Follow our live coverage of the unfolding crisis.

New Covid-19 cases in Singapore hit a record high of 26,000 on Tuesday. Does it signal that the Omicron wave would peak soon, and infection numbers could fall after that? We ask experts for their views.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong delivered his first Budget statement last week which outlined a slew of tax hikes, including higher income tax rates for the top earners. This signals the first step towards a new tax system where those with more will contribute more, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Get updates on the Ukraine crisis and more at www.straitstimes.com

Ukraine crisis: S'pore LNG importers confident of supply continuity, but power bills likely to rise