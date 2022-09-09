Subscriber Picks: What benefits do digital banks offer? | Can you travel and plan your own trip to Japan?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
The young princess who never expected to ascend to the throne became the face of her nation for 70 years.
Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died yesterday aged 96. We look back at her life and legacy.
Two new digital banks recently opened for business in Singapore, and more might follow. How are they different from traditional banks, and what are the benefits of going digital?
Japan announced this week that it will now allow foreign tourists to travel on non-guided tour packages. Does this mean you can travel and plan your own trip? If you are wondering what the new rules mean, we have the answers for you.
'Emerging infections are not fiction any more': NCID head Leo Yee Sin on preparing for Disease X
“In any new outbreak, who will detect a case? It is very clear to us that you need an astute clinician in the field to pick up on it," says Professor Leo.
Should I downgrade my private IP plan if I can't afford the insurance premium as I age?
Can you travel and plan your own trip to Japan?
The answer is yes, if you meet these requirements. Find out more about the new rules.
'It is a job for life': Looking back on the life and times of Queen Elizabeth
The young princess who never expected to ascend to the throne became the face of her nation for 70 years.
Dealing with doxxing: Man wrongly targeted as Bentley driver in school incident feared for his family and business
"When people who knew me personally started messaging me, I realised it was very serious," says Mr Neo Tiam Ting, who described the experience as "harrowing".
What is a digital bank and how do their offerings differentiate them from traditional ones?
Policymakers still see more room for new digital bank entrants following the arrival of GXS Bank and Trust Bank.
How can you drive into Malaysia if Touch 'n Go cards are sold out?
Touch 'n Go cards have been out of stock since land borders between Singapore and Malaysia opened to private vehicles on April 1.
From Ipoh fare to hamburger steak, here are some new food places to check out
There are more than 10 new eateries opening in these two months, ranging from affordable mass-market concepts to mid-priced and high-end restaurants.
If you have comments or feedback, do e-mail us at stshare@sph.com.sg