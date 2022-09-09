Subscriber Picks: What benefits do digital banks offer? | Can you travel and plan your own trip to Japan?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

The young princess who never expected to ascend to the throne became the face of her nation for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died yesterday aged 96. We look back at her life and legacy.

Two new digital banks recently opened for business in Singapore, and more might follow. How are they different from traditional banks, and what are the benefits of going digital?

Japan announced this week that it will now allow foreign tourists to travel on non-guided tour packages. Does this mean you can travel and plan your own trip? If you are wondering what the new rules mean, we have the answers for you.

'Emerging infections are not fiction any more': NCID head Leo Yee Sin on preparing for Disease X