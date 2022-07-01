Subscriber Picks: What are your home loan options with interest rates up? | Showing some stress may not be a bad thing

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

The era of cheap financing is over. With banks here raising mortgage rates, what are your options as home buyers and owners?

Should you go for a fixed, floating or hybrid loan package? We look at the options offered by major banks here, and help you work out the sums. If you are a home buyer, what other factors should you consider, with rising cost of living and geopolitical tensions casting a heavy pall over economic growth?

Job hopping appears to be rising. The rise of remote and hybrid work has energised workers to seek jobs that better fit their lifestyles, say recruiters. Do employers still frown on those who jump between roles? 

 

askST: Do I have to change the type of vaccine when I go for my booster jab?

Is there a combination that works best? We ask Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

READ MORE HERE

Heartbreak can kill: S'pore doctors talk about broken heart syndrome

Happy occasions - such as winning the jackpot - can also lead to broken heart syndrome.

READ MORE HERE

If you want to be more likeable, try showing more stress

Nail-biting and lip-chewing could actually be the key to winning friends and achieving success.

READ MORE HERE

Fixed, floating or hybrid: Which home loan package works for you as interest rates rise

How would the different loan packages affect your monthly instalment? We help you do the sums.

READ MORE HERE

Time for another national conversation: What is Forward S'pore about?

What's the same, and what's different about this one?

READ MORE HERE

10 jobs in 10 years: Finding stability amid chaos of job hopping

Ng Lay Peng's parents always wanted her to have a "metal rice bowl". But now, they are proud of her for having worked things out.

READ MORE HERE

Rebooting Cambodia's casino city

Chinese money transformed Sihanoukville from a quiet Cambodian town to a bustling casino city. Now, it has bigger plans.

READ MORE HERE

If blockchain is so useful, why are retail investors told to stay away from crypto?

We also look at why blockchain is important for the future of finance.

READ MORE HERE

