Subscriber Picks: What are your home loan options with interest rates up? | Showing some stress may not be a bad thing

The era of cheap financing is over. With banks here raising mortgage rates, what are your options as home buyers and owners?

Should you go for a fixed, floating or hybrid loan package? We look at the options offered by major banks here, and help you work out the sums. If you are a home buyer, what other factors should you consider, with rising cost of living and geopolitical tensions casting a heavy pall over economic growth?

Job hopping appears to be rising. The rise of remote and hybrid work has energised workers to seek jobs that better fit their lifestyles, say recruiters. Do employers still frown on those who jump between roles?