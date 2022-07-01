Subscriber Picks: What are your home loan options with interest rates up? | Showing some stress may not be a bad thing

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
The era of cheap financing is over. With banks here raising mortgage rates, what are your options as home buyers and owners?
Should you go for a fixed, floating or hybrid loan package? We look at the options offered by major banks here, and help you work out the sums. If you are a home buyer, what other factors should you consider, with rising cost of living and geopolitical tensions casting a heavy pall over economic growth?
Job hopping appears to be rising. The rise of remote and hybrid work has energised workers to seek jobs that better fit their lifestyles, say recruiters. Do employers still frown on those who jump between roles?
askST: Do I have to change the type of vaccine when I go for my booster jab?
Heartbreak can kill: S'pore doctors talk about broken heart syndrome
Happy occasions - such as winning the jackpot - can also lead to broken heart syndrome.
If you want to be more likeable, try showing more stress
Nail-biting and lip-chewing could actually be the key to winning friends and achieving success.
Fixed, floating or hybrid: Which home loan package works for you as interest rates rise
How would the different loan packages affect your monthly instalment? We help you do the sums.
Time for another national conversation: What is Forward S'pore about?
10 jobs in 10 years: Finding stability amid chaos of job hopping
Ng Lay Peng's parents always wanted her to have a "metal rice bowl". But now, they are proud of her for having worked things out.
Rebooting Cambodia's casino city
Chinese money transformed Sihanoukville from a quiet Cambodian town to a bustling casino city. Now, it has bigger plans.