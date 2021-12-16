Subscriber Picks: We just want our dad home, says son of S'porean charged with wife's murder | Why S'poreans are not getting enough rest

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

What you need to know about Singapore's new property cooling measures



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



How would the measures affect HDB and private home buyers?

Singaporeans lose over $100,000 to new crypto gaming craze



PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER FILE



"I have always been sceptical... But when my friend told me about Neko Inu, I was tempted," said one player of the game.

Trust, pragmatism, renewal: The book Lee Kuan Yew asked for but did not get to read



PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG, ST FILE



Mr Lee made clear he wanted two things to be reflected in the book when he spoke with Dr Shashi Jayakumar.

Woman badly burnt in Tanjong Pagar crash has endured 32 operations, survived pneumonia



PHOTOS: RAYBEOHHHH/INSTAGRAM, ST FILE



"If I could turn back time, I would do it again," said Ms Raybe Oh, who suffered severe burns while trying to rescue her fiance from a burning car.

S'porean charged with wife's murder in UK: Close-knit family in shock; son describes parents as 'very loving'



PHOTO: ALEXIS FONG



In an exclusive interview with ST, their son Alexis says: "We already lost our mum... we just want my dad to come home."

Most hawkers say they are unlikely to raise prices despite rising cost of essentials



PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Cost of some essentials have shot up by 30 per cent, with one business owner lamenting it is a bit too much.

Why are S'poreans waking up exhausted even after 7 hours of sleep?



PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Take a break. Read this.

Me, my shelves and I: Beautiful home libraries in Singapore



ST PHOTOS: NG SOR LUAN, GIN TAY, GAVIN FOO, ALPHONSUS CHERN



A haven for bookworms.

