Subscriber Picks: We just want our dad home, says son of S'porean charged with wife's murder | Why S'poreans are not getting enough rest

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

What you need to know about Singapore's new property cooling measures


ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

How would the measures affect HDB and private home buyers?

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans lose over $100,000 to new crypto gaming craze


PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER FILE

"I have always been sceptical... But when my friend told me about Neko Inu, I was tempted," said one player of the game.

READ MORE HERE

Trust, pragmatism, renewal: The book Lee Kuan Yew asked for but did not get to read


PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG, ST FILE

Mr Lee made clear he wanted two things to be reflected in the book when he spoke with Dr Shashi Jayakumar.

READ MORE HERE

Woman badly burnt in Tanjong Pagar crash has endured 32 operations, survived pneumonia


PHOTOS: RAYBEOHHHH/INSTAGRAM, ST FILE

"If I could turn back time, I would do it again," said Ms Raybe Oh, who suffered severe burns while trying to rescue her fiance from a burning car. 

READ MORE HERE

S'porean charged with wife's murder in UK: Close-knit family in shock; son describes parents as 'very loving'


PHOTO: ALEXIS FONG

In an exclusive interview with ST, their son Alexis says: "We already lost our mum... we just want my dad to come home."  

READ MORE HERE

Most hawkers say they are unlikely to raise prices despite rising cost of essentials


PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Cost of some essentials have shot up by 30 per cent, with one business owner lamenting it is a bit too much.

READ MORE HERE

Why are S'poreans waking up exhausted even after 7 hours of sleep?


PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

Take a break. Read this.

READ MORE HERE

Me, my shelves and I: Beautiful home libraries in Singapore


ST PHOTOS: NG SOR LUAN, GIN TAY, GAVIN FOO, ALPHONSUS CHERN

A haven for bookworms.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic

 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 