Subscriber Picks: Visiting Japan or Taiwan? What you need to know | Why he pays for strangers' funerals

The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate to the highest level in 14 years to crush inflation, in a move that heightened global slowdown fears.
In Asia, stock markets slumped following the announcement. How will the latest Fed rate hike affect Singapore? If you have a home or car loan, how much more expensive can it get?
To spread the financial load of making bigger purchases, some are opting for "buy now, pay later". How can you curb the tendency to overspend if you are using the BNPL option?
Good news for those who love to travel: Japan and Taiwan will ease Covid-19 rules for visitors. If you are planning to make that long-awaited trip to Tokyo or Taipei, read our guide on what you need to know.
What the US Fed's latest big rate hike means for Singapore
Banks see surge in savings account openings as interest rates rise
Sign-ups for the DBS Multiplier account, for example, nearly doubled from July to last month.
Buy now, pay later schemes: How to avoid exceeding your budget
askST: What you need to know about travelling to Japan, Taiwan from October
Haidilao co-founder Shi Yonghong buys Lee Wei Ling's Cluny Hill GCB for $50m
At $50 million, the price works out to $2,740 per sq ft on the land area of 18,255 sq ft.
How will being paired with a GP under Healthier SG benefit you?
Find out more about the "one resident, one doctor" plan that will be rolled out to Singapore residents.
Serial do-gooder pays for the funerals of strangers
"I put my heart into helping the dying because the dying will not lie to me," says Anson Ng who took on various part-time jobs when he was young, after his adoptive father hanged himself with his belt.
Good, affordable eats at 4 newly launched hawker centres
Market Street Hawker Centre – formerly known as Golden Shoe Hawker Centre – reopened in April, while Lau Pa Sat relaunched in August with 24 new stalls.