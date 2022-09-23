Subscriber Picks: Visiting Japan or Taiwan? What you need to know | Why he pays for strangers' funerals

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate to the highest level in 14 years to crush inflation, in a move that heightened global slowdown fears.

In Asia, stock markets slumped following the announcement. How will the latest Fed rate hike affect Singapore? If you have a home or car loan, how much more expensive can it get?

To spread the financial load of making bigger purchases, some are opting for "buy now, pay later". How can you curb the tendency to overspend if you are using the BNPL option?

Good news for those who love to travel: Japan and Taiwan will ease Covid-19 rules for visitors. If you are planning to make that long-awaited trip to Tokyo or Taipei, read our guide on what you need to know.

What the US Fed's latest big rate hike means for Singapore