Subscriber picks: Travel for S'poreans to be 'almost like before Covid-19' | 12 ways to tackle rising costs

Singapore will significantly ease its Covid-19 restrictions from Tuesday.
These include allowing group size limits to go up to 10 people, and making mask-wearing optional in outdoor settings. Travel restrictions will also be eased to allow Singaporeans to travel abroad more easily - "almost like before Covid-19", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
We have some quick guides on the changes, including where you can go maskless and the new travel rules. If you are planning your next trip (or the first in two years), visit our travel site for some inspiration.
Are you feeling the pinch of everyday prices going up? We have some tips on how to soften the blow. Another cost that may potentially go up - insurance premiums. Find out why.
Travel to be 'almost like before Covid-19': What are S'pore's new border measures?
Short holidays make comeback as S'pore travellers seek familiar destinations
'Global talent a necessity, not a luxury': How can S'pore stay competitive amid expat decline?
A general exodus of EP holders since the pandemic began has prompted some soul-searching as to whether Singapore is still a choice destination for such talent.
12 ways to save money when the cost of living rises
Everyday prices have been rising, but you can soften the blow of belt-tightening with these tips.
More turning to S'pore private hospitals amid Covid-19, which could push up insurance premiums
"People still seem to think that public hospital wait times are extra long... So those who can afford to will go private," said one medical director.
Ageing with grace: How HDB is redesigning senior living in Singapore
Ukraine war: Where are the peacemakers?
The tragedy of war in Ukraine shows the need for globally respected statesmen who could act in the cause of peace.
Overnight oats, bubble tea and hotpot: What do nutrition experts eat?
And it's not as bland as you might think. For one, supper is a small packet of potato chips.