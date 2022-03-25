Subscriber picks: Travel for S'poreans to be 'almost like before Covid-19' | 12 ways to tackle rising costs

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Singapore will significantly ease its Covid-19 restrictions from Tuesday.

These include allowing group size limits to go up to 10 people, and making mask-wearing optional in outdoor settings. Travel restrictions will also be eased to allow Singaporeans to travel abroad more easily - "almost like before Covid-19", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

We have some quick guides on the changes, including where you can go maskless and the new travel rules. If you are planning your next trip (or the first in two years), visit our travel site for some inspiration.

Are you feeling the pinch of everyday prices going up? We have some tips on how to soften the blow. Another cost that may potentially go up - insurance premiums. Find out why.

