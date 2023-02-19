Subscriber Picks: Top vacation spots | How often should you weigh yourself?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Plus: Makanai in Singapore: What’s for lunch, boss?
It's only February, but it is never too early to plan your next holiday. With airfares still trending high, the smart thing to do would be to book your tickets early. But where should you go? And where can you avoid the touristy crowds? Check out our recommendations for the top vacation spots from June to September.
Before you head off for your overseas holiday, however, do go through your travel checklist, which includes carrying enough foreign currency. Should you prefer to go cashless, find out which card would be best – bank or multi-currency card, and the benefits.
Finally, if you have been avoiding the weighing machine for a while, disheartened by the never-changing or upward trending digits, here's why you should make friends with it again: Tracking your weight can help track the general state of your health. But should you step on the scale every day? We ask the experts.
Enjoy your Sunday!
50 cents for milk in fish soup, 20 cents for bean curd syrup: Rising food prices set off complaints
It’s hard to tell where the line between profiteering, and passing on real costs, begins and ends.
Will AI take over people’s jobs and is Singapore prepared?
While AI will help workers get their jobs done faster and free up time to add value to their work, there is a likelihood that some could lose out to those who have acquired AI skills or knowledge.
The value of grandmothers’ stories
But these heartwarming recollections of personal oral histories are difficult to be reproduced by artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT, currently the talk of the town.
Plan ahead for summer and autumn travel: Festivals, experiences and how to avoid the crowds in Europe
January may have just gone by, but you can start dreaming of summer and autumn vacations. In Europe, go beyond popular destinations to beat the crowds.
Which card should you use for spending on your next overseas holiday?
Whether you opt for a multi-currency travel card or a credit card overseas, it is better to bring the physical card instead of just relying on mobile payment services.
Budget 2023: Making it easier to bring up baby
Makanai in Singapore: Restaurant staff meal is as haute as what diners get
Makanai, the Japanese term for staff meals, has come into the spotlight because of the Netflix series, The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House. Check out sumptuous spreads served to employees in restaurants in Singapore.
How often should you weigh yourself?
It can range from daily to once a week or once a month, depending on your state of health.
With rates falling, should you still put money in fixed deposits?
Some of the promotional rates on fixed deposits are lower for a longer tenure, suggesting that expectations are for rates to fall.
Never too early to teach your kids about investing and cash flow
Some are imparting to their kids financial literacy concepts like investing and cash flow.