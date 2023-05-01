Subscriber Picks: Top 3 myths about ABSD loopholes | Ugly no more: Rise of the dad shoe

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Bus, train fares set to rise at next review - but by how much?
A new round of property cooling measures was announced last week, with higher additional stamp duties kicking in for buyers of residential properties.
Even before the latest curbs, some have turned to seemingly "legitimate" ways to dodge the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty - such as roping in close relatives or friends to buy properties on their behalf - only to find themselves on the wrong side of the law. What is legal and what is not? We look at three misconceptions that have landed property buyers in trouble.
How are you spending the public holiday? If you are going for a run or playing your favourite sport, be sure to wear the right kind of shoes to avoid sports injuries. If you are coping with foot pain, you can put on your "dad sneakers" or "mummy scandals" and still look very much in style. Chunky, comfortable shoes are back on trend, thanks to an unexpected demographic.
The top 3 myths that spur investors to use ABSD loopholes
Is “decoupling” – when one spouse transfers all shares in a property to the other spouse – legal?
Bus, train fares set to rise at next review
A new fare formula could result in an increase of some 20 per cent. Will the PTC allow for such an increase to flow through to passengers at one go?
Wanted: Medical escorts to accompany the elderly to doctor’s appointments
Medical escorts pick up the elderly right at their doorstep, stay with them throughout their appointments and take them back home safely.
Goodbye, Golden Mile
Will Joe Biden die in office? Here’s what actuaries say
If re-elected, Mr Biden would be 82 at the start of his next term and 86 at the end of it.
True crimes of Asia: How girls became victims in S.Korea’s largest online sex slavery case
“The most shocking was a video where the perpetrators made the victims engrave their names or IDs on their bodies, using knives,” says Park Ji-hyun who exposed the "Nth Room" case.
Ugly no more: Rise of the dad shoe
Weekend trip: Cha-am is a hidden gem around 3 hours from Bangkok
Cheap seafood, fewer visitors and more relaxed beaches - Cha-am is a favourite weekend getaway for Thais.