Subscriber Picks: Time to relook your home loan with rising interest rates? | Covid-19 or dengue - know the difference

A regular eye check for glaucoma last year led MP Baey Yam Keng to discover that he had nose cancer. And just a year earlier, his wife Lim Hai Yen suffered a stroke.
The couple, both 51, shared how they coped with their illnesses. Said Mr Baey: "It made me rethink about what is important in life - a healthy body, the ability to spend time with family and a quality life that matters."
Besides family support, being financially prepared for medical emergencies is also important. About 2.9 million people here have Integrated Shield Plans (IP). Do you know what IPs cover, and when insurers can say no to claims? Housewife Koh Ee Miang had to fork out some $33,000 after her insurer refused to pay for a new drug for her cancer treatment.
Hit by aphasia: Playwright Lim Hai Yen couldn't recall husband Baey Yam Keng's name
"I couldn't remember my husband's name... Surprisingly, I could remember only my helper's name," said Ms Lim, 51, who suffered a stroke.
Rising interest rates: How will they impact your home loan?
University student's first-class flight raises questions on Malaysia's race-based policies
It has sparked debate on who benefits from pro-Malay policies and whether the rich are taking advantage of them.
S'pore could see major dengue outbreak: How do I know if I have Covid-19 or dengue?
Why is there a surge in cases? Does papaya leaf juice help patients recover from dengue?
Planning a holiday? Here's your guide to Covid-19 travel rules around the world
Cancer patient ends up with $33K bill: When can insurers refuse to pay for treatments?
Will the upcoming changes to IP coverage for cancer treatments make it more difficult for patients to claim for certain treatments?
Unsolved mysteries of South-east Asia: General Yamashita's lost gold
Otter overpopulation in Singapore: Fact or fiction?
Though Singapore has been hailed worldwide for the unique comeback of the animal, it has also raised public concern.