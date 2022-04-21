Subscriber Picks: Time to relook your home loan with rising interest rates? | Covid-19 or dengue - know the difference

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

A regular eye check for glaucoma last year led MP Baey Yam Keng to discover that he had nose cancer. And just a year earlier, his wife Lim Hai Yen suffered a stroke.

The couple, both 51, shared how they coped with their illnesses. Said Mr Baey: "It made me rethink about what is important in life - a healthy body, the ability to spend time with family and a quality life that matters."

Besides family support, being financially prepared for medical emergencies is also important. About 2.9 million people here have Integrated Shield Plans (IP). Do you know what IPs cover, and when insurers can say no to claims? Housewife Koh Ee Miang had to fork out some $33,000 after her insurer refused to pay for a new drug for her cancer treatment.

