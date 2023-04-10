Subscriber Picks: The dirty secret of S'pore parents | Landlords caught by Iras for under-reporting income

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Plus: Why is weight-loss drug Wegovy so popular?

Have you recovered from your "Sunday scaries” and are you planning a “bare minimum Monday” after the long weekend?

Workplace buzzwords - such as "quiet quitting" and "rage applying" - have sprung up in recent years - a phenomenon which some attribute to the shift in how we view our jobs because of the pandemic. What do these terms mean - or do they mean anything to begin with?

And it's the tax filing season again, with e-filing closing on April 18. Despite it being an annual affair, some of us are still getting it wrong. Nearly 100,000 additional bills amounting to $48 million were issued to taxpayers last year after they made incorrect tax relief claims. Still unsure? Check our list of what you can and can't claim.

And take note if you are renting out your property. More than 280 landlords have gotten into trouble with the taxman in the past three years for under-reporting rental income. Here are five common mistakes to avoid.

Have a good Monday - "bare minimum" or otherwise.