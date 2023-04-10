Subscriber Picks: The dirty secret of S'pore parents | Landlords caught by Iras for under-reporting income

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Have you recovered from your "Sunday scaries” and are you planning a “bare minimum Monday” after the long weekend?
Workplace buzzwords - such as "quiet quitting" and "rage applying" - have sprung up in recent years - a phenomenon which some attribute to the shift in how we view our jobs because of the pandemic. What do these terms mean - or do they mean anything to begin with?
And it's the tax filing season again, with e-filing closing on April 18. Despite it being an annual affair, some of us are still getting it wrong. Nearly 100,000 additional bills amounting to $48 million were issued to taxpayers last year after they made incorrect tax relief claims. Still unsure? Check our list of what you can and can't claim.
And take note if you are renting out your property. More than 280 landlords have gotten into trouble with the taxman in the past three years for under-reporting rental income. Here are five common mistakes to avoid.
Over 280 landlords caught by Iras for under-reporting income
Does paying property tax mean you don't have to declare rental income? Here are 5 common mistakes that land landlords in trouble with the taxman.
$48m in additional tax bills issued in 2022 due to inaccurate claims made: Iras
The tax-filing season ends on April 18 for e-filings. Here's a list of what you can and can't claim.
Why is weight-loss drug Wegovy so popular?
The diabetes medication has been approved for use in Singapore. Who can use it and are there any side effects?
Big jump in HDB resale flats that sold for $800k to $999k during the pandemic
Such transactions jumped 190% to 2,201 in 2022 from 757 in 2020, and grew a whopping 646.1% between 2012 and 2022.
Workplace buzzwords to take seriously – and those to ignore
‘It may not be seen as cool job but I chose it’: Younger tradesmen on joining industry
Dilip Dickrose, 29, gave up his career in media production to become a plumber in 2015. He tells us why.
The dirty secret of Singapore parents
Netizens were quick to blame a nanny for the death of an infant under her care. But for many parents, nannies are a lifeline, says writer Grace Ho.
Ban ChatGPT in schools? Teachers and students should be encouraged to use it
Students will go on to live in a world full of AI-driven tools. Far better to learn how to make the best use of them, says writer Sandra Davie.