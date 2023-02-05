Subscriber Picks: 'Sushi terrorism' in Japan | Painkillers can make that headache worse

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Plus: Fixed deposits v T-bills: Which is a better option?
“Sushi terrorism” has put Japan on high alert this week.
A video that went viral shows a teenager licking a soya sauce bottle and smearing saliva on sushi at a conveyor-belt restaurant owned by Sushiro - a name Singaporeans are familiar with. It immediately sparked outrage in a country obsessed with hygiene. Japan correspondent Walter Sim looks at what kaitenzushi - or sushi train - restaurants are doing to fight “sushi terrorism”.
This week, we also look at what might be giving you a headache - literally. Did you know that popping painkillers can make that headache worse? What should you do to ease the pain?
It's the last day of CNY. If you are wondering what to do with the leftover mandarin oranges, try out these simple salad recipes. Perfect for your chap goh mei dinner or Monday lunch, after all that festive feasting. Bon appétit.
Fixed deposits or T-bills: Which is a better option?
Some promotional fixed deposit packages are offering interest rates higher than T-bill yield. Where should you put your money?
Popping painkillers can make that headache worse
A woman who has chronic migraines sought help when the usual painkillers stopped working. The solution turned out to be cutting down on the medication.
Up to $3 cashback on Fridays when you pay for hawker meals using DBS PayLah app
You can enjoy the cashback from Feb 10 at any of the 11,600 SGQR code-enabled hawker stalls.
READ MORE HERE
‘Sushi terrorism’ sparks outrage in Japan
A clip that went viral shows a teenager licking the rim of a clean teacup and smearing saliva on a roll of sushi on the conveyor belt.
Think twice before sharing your e-mail address
When you enter your e-mail on a website or app, you may be sharing a lot more than just that.
Where are all the retired men?
Brother v brother: Lessons from Prince Harry
Sibling rivalry can be a bitter thing. In the tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry jokes that his existence came about in order to provide his own organs to Prince William, should the need arise.
Too many mandarin oranges? 3 salad recipes you can try
Make a refreshing salad with the leftover oranges - perfect after all that CNY feasting.