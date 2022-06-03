Subscriber Picks: Stuck in a rut? More are turning to career coaches | Travel smart: Should you use cash, card or e-wallet?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
At the age of 35, Eugene Seah was the vice-president of a Japanese bank, earning $24,000 a month. He was then let go in a restructuring exercise.
"I lost my job, my income and my self-esteem," says the father of three, who is now 46. In search of a second career, he became a life coach.
More people are turning to coaches as they focus more on issues like well-being, work-life harmony and career aspirations. What can coaching do, and how do you find the right coach?
Travel is returning with a vengeance - but don't go rushing to the money changer yet. Besides cash and credit cards, multi-currency e-wallets are a popular option. What are the pros and cons of these payment methods? And the perennial question - should you pay in Singdollar or the local currency?
Losing his job at 35, bank V-P becomes a life coach and helps others
HDB considering open-plan flats to give home buyers flexibility
This would allow flat owners to decide at an earlier stage whether to do away with some walls to make a space larger.
S'pore workers want more flexibility, training and pay - or they will quit
And the bosses, too, are mulling over leaving: 81 per cent of 67 senior executives polled say they plan to resign within these two years, citing poor work-life balance.
Unfortunately, the virus is smart: Pfizer CEO on Covid-19
"We don't have a crystal ball on when it will end. I think the vaccines will not last forever," said Dr Albert Bourla in an interview with ST.
Cash, card or e-wallet: What is the smarter way to pay when travelling?
Should you choose to pay in Singdollar or the local currency when you are travelling?
'I looked at my hand and wondered how I could support my children': Maid who lost fingers to bakery mincer
"Everything happened very quickly. At first, I didn't feel the pain. My mind was still trying to understand what had happened," said the mother of three.
'I lost everything': Housewife regrets not buying fire insurance
Madam Norizan Abuhassan had to jump from her window with her family when an electrical fire destroyed their two-room flat.
Helicopter Parenting 2.0: Hovering around, yet letting the kids take some risks
Parents are still highly involved but try to give the kids enough space to find their own way.