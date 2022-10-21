Subscriber Picks: How you can benefit from attractive FX rates | Are you oversharing on LinkedIn?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Would it be mask on again, with the surge in Covid-19 cases?
The possibility of Singapore reinstating stricter Covid-19 rules cannot be ruled out if the situation calls for it, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung. In this week's askST, we address some questions you may have on this.
S$1 goes a lot further than it used to in Japan and Britain. How do you stretch the value of a strong Singdollar? And what should you consider if you are thinking of investing in forex?
Are you active on LinkedIn? The professional networking platform now has more than three million users from Singapore, and some are posting more than their resumes and career-related thoughts. How do you avoid "oversharing" on LinkedIn?
Should you take advantage of attractive FX rates?
Swift exit of Liz Truss solves nothing for Britain
What remains unclear is whether there is anyone able to give the party that has ruled Britain uninterrupted for over a decade a new coherent vision.
askST: Who will be first to put their masks back on if Covid-19 rules return?
The big switch: 6 tips on how to make a mid-career change
Hear from four people who jumped into vastly different jobs, and get tips from experts on how to prepare yourself for the change.
How to avoid oversharing on LinkedIn
Lower COE supply expected in next three months, quota may increase only from 2024
The total supply for the next three months is projected to be 11.4 per cent less than the 3,526 COEs available for tender each month in the current quota.
Xi's China Dream - its appeal and dangers
Xi Jinping will get a third term on Sunday - that much is certain. The question is: What will he do with it?
More than scuba diving: Tioman’s top 5 land activities
While Tioman’s underwater paradise is well known, there are more surprises to discover amid its tranquil villages and lush forests.
