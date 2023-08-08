Subscriber Picks: Scandals and a strange season in S’pore | See S’pore in 10,000 colours

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Plus: ‘Too old for the job’ - is this workplace discrimination?
As Singapore turns 58 tomorrow, what are your thoughts and wishes?
In her column, my colleague Grace Ho wrote about celebrating National Day amid a somewhat “strange season” in Singapore, with large houses, a corruption probe and extramarital affairs seizing the public’s attention. Much has been said about the controversies, but is this the “reputational crisis of a generation” as some commentators put it?
In this week's edition, we also caught up with 12 Singaporeans overseas who opted for the road less travelled. What inspired them and what keeps them going?
Singapore is awash in red and white hues at this time of the year. But have you ever wondered: Is there one colour that defines our cityscape? To find out, we embarked on a project to extract Singapore’s hues from thousands of photos taken all over the island.
Have fun exploring, and happy National Day!
Reflections on scandals and a strange season in S’pore
Has Singapore really been poleaxed by this “reputational crisis of a generation”, as some commentators would have us believe?
Interactive: Celebrate Singapore in all its colours
Red, orange, yellow, green - is there one colour that defines the little red dot? Explore 10,000 colours captured in photos of Singapore.
12 S’poreans overseas, 12 stories on why they took the road less travelled
One is known for “playing with fire” in Taiwan, while the other works with a famous EPL football club. Meet Singaporeans who chose to venture off the beaten path.
Japanese vlogger catches PM Lee’s attention with S’pore heartland video
“The food is fantastic, for one thing, but ultimately, it’s the people that I enjoy the most,” says Japanese vlogger Ghib Ojisan.
‘Too old for the job’: Is this workplace discrimination?
What could count as discrimination and what will not under Singapore’s proposed workplace fairness law.
Can you show your Singpass app instead of NRIC when you vote?
What you need to know when you cast your vote for the upcoming presidential election.
HDB housing – wider rental options may work better for some than home ownership
It’s time to take the stigma out of renting as some may find rent-to-own models and long-term secure rentals more practical, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Does anyone care about Justin Trudeau’s separation?
Mr Trudeau is the first Canadian prime minister to go through a separation in office since that of his own parents.
Thank you for subscribing to The Straits Times. We are always looking for ways to serve you better. If you have comments or feedback, do e-mail us at st-newsletters@sph.com.sg