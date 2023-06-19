Subscriber Picks: New v resale condo – which is a better deal?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Plus: Are virtual cards a good travel payment option?

How much more would you pay for a new condo unit?

New launches in Singapore have become much pricier than similarly sized resale units in the same area. Some new units can cost over 70 per cent more – up from 20-30 per cent more prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. If you are house hunting, what are the factors to consider?

The million-dollar question often boils down to this: If you are paying a high price for a new unit, what are the chances of your future buyer paying even more for it years later? We look at previous launches and the top 10 gainers and losers in terms of value appreciation.

Are you a cash or card person when you travel? About 56 per cent of people in Singapore still use cash most often when making payments overseas, according to a recent study. Factors cited include the prevalence and perceived security of e-payment options overseas. This week, we look at how you can guard against fraud even if you are going cashless.

New v resale condo: Which is a better deal?