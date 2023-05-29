Subscriber Picks: My husband quit his job because of PSLE | Can you develop allergies as an adult?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Plus: My husband quit his job because of PSLE. But was it worth it?
Buying a home is a big decision - especially with high mortgage rates.
Some may think it is less of a stretch on finances to buy a new home that is under construction because payments are made in stages. But prudence and sound financial planning are still key. In the event that buyers are unable to complete the deal, they may lose more than just their down payment. Read our Invest feature this week on what you should consider before signing on the dotted line.
You have been eating shellfish for years but after having clams and oysters at one dinner, you suddenly developed an allergic reaction. You may be wondering: Can one develop allergies as an adult? Hear what doctors have to say.
Passport and phone are two things you don't want to lose on a trip. But if you find yourself in such a situation, what should you do?
Home buyers who back out of the deal can lose more than just their deposits
A buyer who failed to complete the purchase of a new $3m unit lost his down payment - and he was also told to compensate another $700,000 to the developer for various losses.
Growing popularity of ‘finfluencers’ may pose risks to investors: Finance experts
Financial influencers do not need a licence as they are seen as only sharing views or opinions on financial issues.
My husband quit his job because of PSLE. But was it worth it?
"The fear was always there: Would my husband have trouble returning to the workforce?" says Grace Ho, whose husband left his job to coach their child for the PSLE.
Can you develop allergies as an adult?
“In some cases, you may already be predisposed to a certain allergy, but have never been around that allergen much during childhood,” says a doctor.
askST: What should I do if I lose my passport or phone while on holiday?
Read this before your trip. The ICA recorded 961 reports of lost passports last year, a near four-fold increase from 2021.
‘I would never return to Everest’: S’porean mountaineers who made the climb recall how tough it was
“Other mountains are more interesting without having to fight a Sheng Siong queue on the way up,” says David Lim, who led Singapore’s first Everest expedition in 1998.
World’s best and worst cities for holidays with kids
Three of the best and three of the worst urban centres for vacations with young ones.