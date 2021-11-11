Subscriber picks: More specialists on IP insurance panels - how does it affect you | Is it time to 'retire' retirement?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Changes were announced this week that will affect some 2.85 million people with Integrated Shield Plans (IPs), the private medical insurance scheme in Singapore.

Among the changes, IP insurers will be increasing the number of specialist doctors on their medical panels. If you have an IP, what do the changes mean for you? While they are a step in the right direction, do they go far enough in offering patients more choices?

Another topic for this week: Is it time to “retire” retirement? With people living longer, would it be better to allow them to choose when they want to stop working?

Not only are people working longer, some are also making a career switch at a later age.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who entered politics last year at 55, said in his interview with executive editor Sumiko Tan: “People say I'm an 'uncle'. So what if I've got a few more wrinkles? That's what makes us human and defines us, right?"

We hope you enjoy this week’s selection. Have a good weekend.

Time to retire retirement? The great debate on living and working longer

With more working longer in ageing Singapore, should age be just a number?

READ MORE HERE

Interest rates may remain low for now, but era of cheap money is about to end

Thinking of taking up a new home loan or refinancing your existing mortgage? Do it with a bit of caution.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: I'm a perpetual optimist, says Manpower Minister Tan See Leng

"People say I'm an 'uncle'. So what if I've got a few more wrinkles? That's what makes us human and defines us, right?" says Dr Tan, who entered politics when he was 55.

READ MORE HERE

Should you mix and match Covid-19 vaccines for your booster shot?

Is it safe to do so? Which is more effective? Find out before you take your booster jab.

READ MORE HERE

Offer more choices by having insurers share common pool of IP panel specialists

There will be more specialists on IP insurance panels. But what does this really mean for you?

READ MORE HERE

Fastest fingers first: Instagram eats worth setting your alarm for

Why are foodies "camping" online for homemade items ranging from Swiss cakes to Ipoh hor fun to beef ribs?

READ MORE HERE

Lessons from an out-of-the-box game changer

There are lessons to be learnt from past leaders like Dr Goh Keng Swee. The key one: To solve a problem, you need to get to the root of it, says Han Fook Kwang.

READ MORE HERE

Demand rises for Covid-19 pre-departure tests in S'pore

Rules for Covid-19 pre-departure tests vary from country to country. Here's what you need to know.

READ MORE HERE