Subscriber Picks: More economic pain to come? What lies ahead for S'pore | 10 tips for living large in a small space

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

In a surprise move, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has further tightened its policy stance, making room for a stronger Singapore dollar.

It would potentially make imports cheaper and help to alleviate rising inflation. Central banks around the world have also been on a tightening spree to fight inflation. Would such moves be enough to rein in surging prices, and at what cost?

With signs pointing to turbulence ahead for the global economy, what lies ahead for Singapore when it comes to jobs, property and stocks for the rest of 2022? 

Some home buyers, for instance, may now think twice before signing on the option to purchase. If you are putting on hold plans to move to a bigger home, find out how you can max out your current living space with these 10 tips to follow. 

As inflation threatens to worsen, MAS moves to keep pace with global tightening tide

Why did MAS decide to move faster than expected, and would it be enough to rein in surging inflation?

More economic pain to come? What's still ahead for 2022

What is the outlook for Singapore in terms of jobs, property and stocks? 

Say goodbye to subsidised rides, meal deliveries and cheap home loans

If you are one of those who rely heavily on apps to make life easier, it's time to reconsider the cost of convenience.

Glued to your devices? Here are ways to use your screen time for better health

Try the "Stop" technique to stop mindless scrolling. 

What does the world see in S'pore chefs that we do not?

Several home-grown chefs are doing well overseas, heading Michelin-starred restaurants. What about the ones here? Are we the problem?

10 tips for living large in a small space: How to max out your hybrid home

Find out how to make use of "useless" space.

askST: What you need to know if you are travelling to Japan

Singaporeans could travel visa-free to Japan previously. This is no longer the case.

Top 5 things to do in Desaru, a refreshed beach destination 1.5hr away

Travel correspondent Clara Lock shows you why Desaru is cool again. 

