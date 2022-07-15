Subscriber Picks: More economic pain to come? What lies ahead for S'pore | 10 tips for living large in a small space

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

In a surprise move, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has further tightened its policy stance, making room for a stronger Singapore dollar.

It would potentially make imports cheaper and help to alleviate rising inflation. Central banks around the world have also been on a tightening spree to fight inflation. Would such moves be enough to rein in surging prices, and at what cost?

With signs pointing to turbulence ahead for the global economy, what lies ahead for Singapore when it comes to jobs, property and stocks for the rest of 2022?

Some home buyers, for instance, may now think twice before signing on the option to purchase. If you are putting on hold plans to move to a bigger home, find out how you can max out your current living space with these 10 tips to follow.

As inflation threatens to worsen, MAS moves to keep pace with global tightening tide