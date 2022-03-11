Subscriber Picks: Meet the Cambridge maths graduate who built a music empire | Is a weekend trip to Bintan worth the hassle?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Kuok Meng Ru was all of 23 when he bought over Swee Lee Company, Singapore's oldest and most famous retailer of guitars and other musical instruments. Over the years, he has reconfigured the business model and turned it into a company with nearly 130 brands.
The Cambridge mathematics graduate shares why he decided to build his music empire even though he enjoyed what he studied. "If you don't love what you do, just because you are good doesn't mean you are going to be great." Read more in his interview with Wong Kim Hoh.
Thinking of investing your money but don't know where to start? Ask ST's Lee Su Shyan, who will answer your questions in a new series, In The Money.
Yearning to travel but cautious of venturing too far? Bintan and Batam may be an option with the launch of the sea VTL. But you may ask: Is it worth going through the Covid-19 paperwork hassle - just for a short gateaway? Hear it from ST's Venessa Lee who went on a weekend trip.
Meet the Cambridge maths graduate who built an international music empire
How surging oil and gas prices may affect S'pore consumers
CPF Life can provide better income than some properties
$1,000 win from a bet of 20 cents led to 20 years of addiction to jackpot machines
Want to invest your money but don't know where to start?
War in Ukraine: Slim chances of happy ending for Putin
VTL by sea: Bintan beckons for quick getaway amid pandemic
Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the south of Singapore
New gems at unintimidating prices in the south, which is known for its Michelin stars eateries.