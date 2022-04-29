Subscriber Picks: Making plans for the long weekend? Some ideas to consider

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Are you ready for the super long weekend?
If you are planning a quick trip to Malaysia, here are the peak hours to avoid at the checkpoints. If you prefer to stay in town, there are lots to do as well.
For the foodie, eat your way through the long weekend with our guide on 100 eating places to check out in Singapore.
For the art lover, follow our art safari trail where you will get to view artworks worth millions - for free.
And if you just want to stay home and beat the crowd, why not plan ahead for your next vacation with our travel guide?
Have a good weekend, and I hope you enjoy the stories handpicked for you.
Can HDB flats be turned into assisted living units?
HDB has launched a new model of Community Care Apartments. Private operators are also offering co-living for seniors in HDB flats or condos.
Own a private property but want to buy a HDB flat?
Think you can get around the rule by getting a relative or friend to buy on your behalf? Here's why it may not be a good idea.
Nelson Loh's ex-wife Lee Chai Hoon, ex-business partner Lynn Yeow declared bankrupt
"I made the mistake of being too trusting," said Ms Yeow, who was sued by HSBC in its bid to recover about $3 million.
Why having an IP and rider may not guarantee your medical bills are covered
Insurers can, and do, refuse to pay for some treatments. Find out when they can say no.
Best food in Singapore: 100 eating places to check out
Eat your way through the super long weekend, with our specially curated foodie guide.
Restaurants up their bread game: Signature bakes, house-churned butter
Take your pick - from spelt sourdough, seaweed rolls to even breads meant to go with the cheese course.
Ready, set, roam: Vacation ideas for June school holidays
Fancy hitting the open road in New Zealand or exploring new theme parks with the kids?
Artworks worth millions in Singapore: Do you know where they are?
Follow this art safari trail to track down works by Dali, Kusama and other great artists.