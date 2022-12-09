Subscriber Picks: Is year-end the time for CPF top-ups? | Christmas gifting: Are we trying too hard?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

'Tis the season for gatherings, gifting, feasting, travelling - and some forward planning.



Topping up your CPF account may not quite fit into the festive mood, but you will thank yourself for the benefits you may reap. If you haven't done so, we have a step-by-step guide to make it less painful.

Some may also make arrangements for their annual health check-ups. Hands up if you have tried to eat healthy just ahead of seeing the doctor. Does it help you get a clean bill of health?

Fretting over Christmas gifting? We may be overthinking and trying too hard to impress, says a gift-giving expert. Chill, and happy shopping!