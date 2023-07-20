Subscriber Picks: Is the PAP brand in trouble? | Relying on ‘Dr Google’ may do you more harm than good

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
The usually sedate Singapore political scene was rocked by scandals this week.
Both the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and opposition Workers’ Party (WP) found themselves in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, with key members resigning over extramarital affairs. For the PAP, it is the latest in a spate of controversies, including the CPIB probe into Transport Minister S. Iswaran.
Questions have been raised over how both parties handled the scandals, as well as the timing of the revelations and resignations. How damaging are the controversies for both parties? Will voters judge both cases similarly?
We ask analysts for their views.
Is the PAP brand in trouble?
The recent spate of corruption and sex scandals has raised questions about whether PAP has lowered its standards, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Observers question WP leaders’ decision to take Leon Perera and Nicole Seah’s denials at face value
I paid AI for professional headshots: Is that image actually me?
Are the photos good enough for CVs and LinkedIn profiles? Here’s what Cheow Sue-Ann has to say.
Do you rely on ‘Dr Google’?
If you are feeling unwell, do you search for medical info online? This habit may do you more harm than good, say doctors.
Maid jailed for life for murder. What happened?
The threat of being sent home triggered Zin Mar Nwe to stab her employer’s mother-in-law.
Should workers use headphones to shut out colleagues in the office?
Is it OK to wear headphones in the office? Or is wearing them considered rude and damaging to the office vibe?
Ideas for your next staycation: New hotels in Orchard Road
Chill in a tropical lagoon set five floors above the city, or work out in the privacy of your own room.