Subscriber Picks: Is the PAP brand in trouble? | Relying on ‘Dr Google’ may do you more harm than good

Ong Hwee Hwee
Associate Editor (Product & Audience Growth)
Updated
Published
8 min ago

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Plus: I paid AI for professional headshots: Is that image actually me?

The usually sedate Singapore political scene was rocked by scandals this week.

Both the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and opposition Workers’ Party (WP) found themselves in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, with key members resigning over extramarital affairs. For the PAP, it is the latest in a spate of controversies, including the CPIB probe into Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

Questions have been raised over how both parties handled the scandals, as well as the timing of the revelations and resignations. How damaging are the controversies for both parties? Will voters judge both cases similarly?

We ask analysts for their views.

Is the PAP brand in trouble?

The recent spate of corruption and sex scandals has raised questions about whether PAP has lowered its standards, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Observers question WP leaders’ decision to take Leon Perera and Nicole Seah’s denials at face value

Did the WP leadership ask the right questions, and could they have probed further? 

READ MORE HERE

I paid AI for professional headshots: Is that image actually me?

Are the photos good enough for CVs and LinkedIn profiles? Here’s what Cheow Sue-Ann has to say.

READ MORE HERE

Do you rely on ‘Dr Google’?

If you are feeling unwell, do you search for medical info online? This habit may do you more harm than good, say doctors.

READ MORE HERE

Maid jailed for life for murder. What happened?

The threat of being sent home triggered Zin Mar Nwe to stab her employer’s mother-in-law.

READ MORE HERE

Should workers use headphones to shut out colleagues in the office?

Is it OK to wear headphones in the office? Or is wearing them considered rude and damaging to the office vibe?

READ MORE HERE

Ideas for your next staycation: New hotels in Orchard Road

Chill in a tropical lagoon set five floors above the city, or work out in the privacy of your own room.

READ MORE HERE

Making peace with herself has helped S'pore sprint queen Shanti Pereira win

What keeps South-east Asia’s fastest woman going.

READ MORE HERE

