Subscriber Picks: Is the PAP brand in trouble? | Relying on ‘Dr Google’ may do you more harm than good

The usually sedate Singapore political scene was rocked by scandals this week.

Both the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and opposition Workers’ Party (WP) found themselves in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, with key members resigning over extramarital affairs. For the PAP, it is the latest in a spate of controversies, including the CPIB probe into Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

Questions have been raised over how both parties handled the scandals, as well as the timing of the revelations and resignations. How damaging are the controversies for both parties? Will voters judge both cases similarly?

We ask analysts for their views.