Subscriber picks | Is it safe to travel again? Tips from S'poreans exploring the world safely

When will it be safe to travel again?
That's one question many are pondering, with the year-end holiday season approaching. While many Singaporeans are playing it safe, some have ventured carefully into countries that have a more relaxed stance on Covid-19 measures.
We follow one Singaporean who has embarked on an eight-month trip across 11 countries. What are some pandemic travel tips you should take note of?
For those who prefer to stay put for now, there are other ways to keep themselves occupied - like binge-watching Squid Game. The Netflix thriller has struck a chord with some South Koreans who feel they are living the game - except there will be no prize money even if they win. Find out why the show is such a hit.
Singaporeans explore the world safely: 5 back-to-travel hacks
Tips from a solo globetrotter who's on an eight-month trip across 11 countries.
Many South Koreans feel they are 'living' the Squid Game
"I've been playing the Squid Game for 30 years," says a viewer of the Netflix thriller.
'It's like we are living in a rubbish chute'
For more than 10 years, residents at a Chinatown HDB block have put up with the stench from the homes of their hoarder neighbours.
At this Tanah Merah junction, red does not mean stop for road users
ST filmed the junction in Tanah Merah Coast Road for a few months. This is what we found.
More than just cakes and coffee: Dessert shops offering a sweeter experience
Enjoy ice cream parfaits while shopping for leather goods. Or sign up for a chocolate-making workshop.
Don't throw the book at ex-staff of now-tainted icon BooksActually
These former employees should be lauded for doing the very thing literature is so vaunted for – use their words to effect change, says Olivia Ho.
China may have gained Meng's freedom but at what price?
The episode has deepened disquiet about the behaviour of China as a powerful actor on the global stage, says Danson Cheong.
The cat-and-mouse game of ferreting out influence operations
Fake accounts, content farms and perception hacking. Welcome to the evolving world of influence operations.