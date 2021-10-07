Subscriber picks | Is it safe to travel again? Tips from S'poreans exploring the world safely

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

When will it be safe to travel again?

That's one question many are pondering, with the year-end holiday season approaching. While many Singaporeans are playing it safe, some have ventured carefully into countries that have a more relaxed stance on Covid-19 measures.

We follow one Singaporean who has embarked on an eight-month trip across 11 countries. What are some pandemic travel tips you should take note of?

For those who prefer to stay put for now, there are other ways to keep themselves occupied - like binge-watching Squid Game. The Netflix thriller has struck a chord with some South Koreans who feel they are living the game - except there will be no prize money even if they win. Find out why the show is such a hit.

Singaporeans explore the world safely: 5 back-to-travel hacks

Tips from a solo globetrotter who's on an eight-month trip across 11 countries.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Many South Koreans feel they are 'living' the Squid Game

"I've been playing the Squid Game for 30 years," says a viewer of the Netflix thriller.

READ FULL STORY HERE

'It's like we are living in a rubbish chute'

For more than 10 years, residents at a Chinatown HDB block have put up with the stench from the homes of their hoarder neighbours.

READ FULL STORY HERE

At this Tanah Merah junction, red does not mean stop for road users

ST filmed the junction in Tanah Merah Coast Road for a few months. This is what we found.

READ FULL STORY HERE

More than just cakes and coffee: Dessert shops offering a sweeter experience

Enjoy ice cream parfaits while shopping for leather goods. Or sign up for a chocolate-making workshop.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Don't throw the book at ex-staff of now-tainted icon BooksActually

These former employees should be lauded for doing the very thing literature is so vaunted for – use their words to effect change, says Olivia Ho.

READ FULL STORY HERE

China may have gained Meng's freedom but at what price?

The episode has deepened disquiet about the behaviour of China as a powerful actor on the global stage, says Danson Cheong.

READ FULL STORY HERE

The cat-and-mouse game of ferreting out influence operations

Fake accounts, content farms and perception hacking. Welcome to the evolving world of influence operations.

READ FULL STORY HERE