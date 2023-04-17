Subscriber Picks: Is it okay for your daughter to date a plumber? | Are you over-disinfecting?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Plus: Does winning the lottery actually ruin your life?
With the recent rise in Covid-19 cases and concern over the new Arcturus sub-variant, some of us may be taking extra care when it comes to personal hygiene.
If you are wiping down your office desk or coffee table, go easy on the disinfectant wipes and sprays. The overuse of these products may do more harm than good. Find out why the experts are concerned and what are some alternatives you can consider.
Planning yet another trip to Japan? You may want to do it soon. Be prepared to fork out quite a bit more for the popular Japan Rail Pass from the later part of the year when Japan’s railway operator intends to significantly raise the price of the passes.
What are you having for lunch? If you are going for something healthy, dig into these useful tips from NUH chief dietitian Lim Su Lin, who recently came up with a healthy version of the keto diet. Find out how the diet works.
Is it okay for your graduate daughter to date a plumber?
If Singapore wants to see a sea change in how skilled tradesmen are regarded and rewarded, there must also be changes in social attitudes towards “hands-on work”, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Overuse of disinfectants at home could increase exposure to harmful chemicals
Why is the keto diet popular for weight loss? Is it safe?
How does a healthy version of the keto diet look like? Dig into these tips from NUH's chief dietitian.
Japan’s popular JR passes for tourists set to cost more from October
Credit Suisse bond holders in S'pore seek to sue Swiss govt over worthless investments
“I was in shock when my money evaporated overnight,” says an investor who bought $500,000 worth of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds.
Does winning the lottery actually ruin your life?
S’pore F&B brands hunger for expansion after tasting success in US
Killiney Kopitiam’s outpost in Palo Alto, California, has something that its Singapore outlets do not have – outdoor heat lamps.
Women have caught up with men in Singapore cancer trends
Historically, men have been more at risk of developing and dying from cancer. But by 2020, both sexes were essentially neck and neck in terms of cancer risk.
