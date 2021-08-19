Subscriber picks: Is it harder to get that promotion if you work from home?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Are you ready to go back to work - literally?

From Thursday (Aug 19), up to 50 per cent of employees able to work remotely would be allowed back to the office, as Singapore eases more Covid-19 restrictions. Even so, hybrid working arrangements are here to stay.

A question then arises - would those who work from home be at a disadvantage compared with their office-going peers? With the year-end performance appraisal season coming up, concerns about being "out of sight, out of mind" are real.

Some HR experts say remote workers may encounter slower career progression or salary growth. Find out why.

Am I losing out on a promotion by working from home?

Some employees have voiced concerns about being "out of sight, out of mind" compared with their office-going peers when it comes to performance appraisals.

Watchdog probes Ubisoft Singapore over alleged sexual harassment, workplace discrimination

The video-game developer, which has about 500 staff here, says it has employed a third-party agency to handle workplace complaints and anonymous feedback from whistle-blowers.

How to stop procrastinating when working from home

You know the feeling. And you should know procrastination and laziness are two different things.

How will the Taleban's comeback in Afghanistan affect S'pore and the region?

Singapore's ISD and security experts lay out the impact of the situation.

'There was silence when the baby was born': How a couple coped with stillbirth

"The first thing that hit me was: 'I did not take care of her. That's why the baby's dead'," says Mr Jeremy Foo.

Passionate collectors in Singapore and their prized possessions

A $25,000 toy car collection, a jacket worn by Roger Federer and plants, lots of plants.

Go-kart track, badminton hall and Timbre+ food village part of Singapore Expo refresh

Time to gear up and have some fun.

