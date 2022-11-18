Subscriber Picks: Is getting a 2nd Covid-19 infection more dangerous? | What’s really driving COE prices up

With the surge in COE prices, many are thinking twice before buying a new car or renewing their COEs. Is the hike in premiums due to demand and supply, or is there more to it? 

Malaysia heads to the polls tomorrow, with a record number of contenders slugging it out in multi-cornered fights. Find out which are the key battles to watch, and follow our live coverage of the election from 8am.

The weekend is here. How about having a drink to wind down while doing your grocery run? Bars have been popping up at Don Don Donki and FairPrice supermarkets. We check out what they have to offer.

Cheers.

Is getting a second Covid-19 infection more dangerous?

A US study suggests that patients with reinfections were twice as likely to die and three times more likely to be hospitalised than those getting it the first time. We ask experts for their views.

Tanjong Pagar crash: Families of 3 passengers seek $1.7m from estate of driver

The mother of one of the passengers is seeking about $855,000 for loss of financial contributions from her son to the family.

How much do you earn? Here’s why we should talk about salary

Want to make more money? So why not start by naming your price, says Clara Lock.

6 tips to boost your mental well-being at the workplace

Feeling burnt out? Here are some ways to cope.

Get a beer after a grocery run, all at the supermarket

Need a respite during your weekly grocery run? Rock up to a bar at the supermarket.

7 things to know about Malaysia GE2022

Malaysia goes to the polls tomorrow. Which are the battles to watch in a race that is too close to call?

Don't be cruel: How not to fire people

Heartlessness sends the message that workers are expendable, so why should they put in effort that will not benefit them directly?

