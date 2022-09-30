Subscriber Picks: Is downsizing your home for financial flexibility the right move? | The problem with having a hundred billion dollars

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Home buyers will face stricter property loan limits as part of new cooling measures that take effect today against the backdrop of rising interest rates.
To moderate demand in the HDB resale market, a wait-out period of 15 months for current and former owners of private residential property to buy a non-subsidised HDB resale flat will also be imposed as a temporary measure.
In this week's edition, we zoom in on housing issues. What is driving the rise in million-dollar HDB resale flat transactions? Is downsizing your home for financial flexibility a wise move?
On the topic of financial planning - how much does one truly need? Can having too much money be a "problem"? Read on and find out.
Is downsizing your home for financial flexibility the right move?
More million-dollar HDB resale flats sold
There have been at least 266 million-dollar HDB resale flat transactions so far this year, exceeding the 259 units recorded in 2021.
Is it worth paying more to live above a mall?
Some buyers are willing to pay up to 30 per cent more for integrated developments, given their convenience and exclusivity.
The problem with having a hundred billion dollars
How much does anyone truly need? Economists have offered various answers over the years.
Over $44K for a week in S'pore to see F1? Racegoers splurge for a weekend to remember
A three-day package at the Paddock Club, which is located just above the pit garages, costs a cool $9,898.
The US dollar has become a wrecking ball
The roaring US dollar will hit emerging economies especially hard, including those in Asia.
The kampung spirit that made a carpark entrance safer for pedestrians
It's a Saturday morning and most people would be spending time with family - but not this motley bunch of folks on their bicycles in Bedok.
Japan’s Niseko gears up for ‘tourism explosion’
Singapore was the third-largest source of foreign tourists to the Hokkaido resort town before Covid-19. What is its draw?