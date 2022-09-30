Subscriber Picks: Is downsizing your home for financial flexibility the right move? | The problem with having a hundred billion dollars

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Home buyers will face stricter property loan limits as part of new cooling measures that take effect today against the backdrop of rising interest rates.

To moderate demand in the HDB resale market, a wait-out period of 15 months for current and former owners of private residential property to buy a non-subsidised HDB resale flat will also be imposed as a temporary measure.

In this week's edition, we zoom in on housing issues. What is driving the rise in million-dollar HDB resale flat transactions? Is downsizing your home for financial flexibility a wise move?

On the topic of financial planning - how much does one truly need? Can having too much money be a "problem"? Read on and find out.

Is downsizing your home for financial flexibility the right move?