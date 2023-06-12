Subscriber Picks: Is chicken rice safe to eat? | Are rich people more intelligent?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has announced his intention to run for president – a move that observers say could ignite Singaporeans’ enthusiasm for the elected presidency.
The question that many are asking now: Will there be a contest? Or will Mr Tharman’s popularity and standing deter others from throwing their hat into the ring?
Heading out for lunch? Is chicken rice safe to eat? Singapore’s most iconic dish came under the spotlight after a YouTuber claimed that in a self-conducted test of 100 chicken rice stalls, nearly half of the samples were found to have exceeded regulatory limits for E. coli bacteria. Should consumers be concerned? And why is chicken rice considered a food item with higher risks?
The food you eat is not the only thing that could lead to tummy troubles. As the weather becomes warmer, some doctors are seeing more cases of gastric woes such as indigestion, inflammatory bowel disease and food poisoning. What’s the link?
When bungalow owners are house rich but cash poor
In one case, an elderly woman and her daughter who live in a bungalow were so short of cash that they had to depend on their friends to pay for their meals.
Why CPF Life can be better than an investment property
It is impossible to buy an apartment for $600,000 that can guarantee you a monthly income of $5,000, but the CPF annuity scheme can give a couple such returns.
Is chicken rice safe to eat?
A YouTuber claimed that nearly half of 100 chicken rice samples from stalls here had more E. coli bacteria than allowed.
Rise in gastric issues during hot weather: How to prevent tummy troubles
The heat can stress the body, leading to gastric symptoms such as nausea, bloating or diarrhoea.
The pain of feeling invisible in prosperous S’pore
“One of my fears of ageing is that I will be increasingly marginalised, and eventually rendered invisible,” says Chua Mui Hoong.
Why Tharman’s candidacy is a boost for the elected presidency
For all of Mr Tharman’s formidable qualities, a contest for the presidency should not be ruled out at this stage, says SMU law don Eugene Tan.
Opposition alliance in S’pore: Political reality or pipe dream?
If history is anything to go by, coming together will be the least challenging part of the new People’s Alliance’s political journey, says Grace Ho.