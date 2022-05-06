Subscriber Picks: Is a recession likely in the next 2 years?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Is a global recession likely in the next two years?
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, speaking at the May Day Rally, said: "Global growth will be weaker, and there may be a recession within the next two years."
With three of the world's largest economies slowing down at the same time, the risks of a global recession have risen, say analysts.
With inflation at record levels in the euro zone and 40-year high in the US, both are staring at the undesirable option of risking a renewed recession by raising the cost of borrowing to counteract soaring prices. In China, the Covid-19 lockdown is contributing to a slowdown. "A recession may actually be a necessary trade-off for lower inflation," says an economist.
Amid this period of higher volatility, what should you do to shield your investment portfolio from inflation? Associate editor Lee Su Shyan gives some options you can consider.
To manage the daily cost of living, house brands by supermarket chains and retailers are also an option that can be cheap and good.
Why China's lockdown could have a big global impact on growth
A global recession in the next two years? Why some analysts believe it is likely
Some analysts believe the time frame for the next recession is getting even shorter with no quick solutions in sight.
Shielding your investment portfolio from inflation
Focus on the basics to make sure that your portfolio has stocks that are able to provide a steady income stream, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
7 house brands by supermarkets, online stores: Which offers the most bang for buck?
Once seen as inferior alternatives to brand names, house brands are now enjoying brisk sales amid rising cost of living.
Palliative medicine doctor just wants to 'add life to days' of terminally ill patients
As a radiation oncologist and palliative medicine specialist, Dr Ramaswamy Akhileswaran knows death well.