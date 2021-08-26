Subscriber picks: Inside the alternative reality of 'sovereign citizens', and check out 'Mr Toilet's' $13m bungalow

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

They say governments are illegitimate and laws do not apply to them. Some claim the Covid-19 pandemic is a farce by companies and governments to make money.

Sovereign citizens have made headlines here and around the world for refusing to comply with Covid-19 measures, such as the wearing of masks. In Scotland, a group of them even tried to seize a castle to protest against lockdown measures. Who are they and what drives their actions? Here's a glimpse into the world of the "sovcits".

If you are still planning your weekend, why not hop onto the new Thomson-East Coast Line 2 and explore the best eats near the MRT stations with our foodie guide below. We also have some useful tips on how to have a good - and safe - run to burn off the meal.

Inside the alternative reality of ‘sovereign citizens’

They say governments are illegitimate and laws do not apply to them. Yet, they want access to what countries provide.

How 'Mr Toilet' Jack Sim turned a ramshackle house into a bungalow worth $13m

He paid $902,000 for the 6,000 sq ft property in 1992. Today, it is estimated to be worth about $13 million.

Vaxxed or vexed: What will life for the unvaccinated be like in Singapore?

How are those who cannot, or will not, be jabbed coping with the restrictions?

Firms in S'pore restore wages after pay cuts and freezes last year

The trend of lifting wage freezes is likely to continue as firms find themselves in a less tenuous position, say HR experts.

The real problem about low wages in Singapore

Singapore has a systemic problem of persistently low wages in many domestic services sectors, some economists say.

Limits to the benefits of pivoting to endemic Covid-19 in S'pore

With more activities allowed, this should boost the economy - in theory. But in reality, does it work that way?

Start low, go slow: How to run safely

Before you lace up and go, here are some tips on how to have a good - and safe - run.

Good eats near 6 new MRT stations on Thomson-East Coast Line 2

Take your pick, from magic meatless murtabak, lok lok to century egg chee cheong fun.

