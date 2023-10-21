Subscriber Picks: ‘I could lose my daughter over a piece of chocolate’

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Plus: Can you afford to take a long break from work?
What are your plans for the weekend? Or how about not having any plans for a change?
Ironic as it sounds, doing nothing can be harder than actually doing something. A 2019 survey of 600 Singaporeans and permanent residents found that one in two was stressed out by the thought of doing nothing. I have friends whose weekend schedules look more packed than their Google calendars on a work day. And while I used to take pride in my natural ability to do nothing, the battle against relaxation guilt gets tougher nowadays.
Perhaps it boils down to this: What constitutes a good use of time? This week, my colleague Mubin Saadat writes about how he has been grappling with this. "Does it always have to be productive? Is there something more worthwhile that I could be doing?" Scroll on and read about it.
In this edition, we also speak to young professionals who decided to take long career breaks. What prompted them to do so? What are the potential benefits and downsides if you are considering taking an extended break from work?
‘I could lose her over a piece of chocolate’: Food allergies in kids on the rise
“She started to throw up and, five minutes later, she couldn’t breathe,” said Ashley Ong whose daughter is allergic to fish, wheat, dairy, eggs and nuts.
The story of Uncle T: Family and the loss of belonging in S'pore
Uncle T works hard to support his dementia-stricken mum. His estranged brother contributes nothing. Now his wife has divorced him. And he wishes he were dead.
Planning to take a long break from work? Here's what you need to know
More young PMETs seem to be taking extended breaks from work. What are the factors to consider?
I’m scheduling quality time... That can’t be good
These moments are unpredictable and often spontaneous. You can’t simply pencil them in your schedule.
My colleagues want to follow me on Instagram. Should I let them?
Do you really have insomnia and how dangerous is it?
After the Hamas attacks and Israeli reprisals, then what?
Watch for a political turn in the Middle East, risks of a wider war, and questions raised within Israel, writes Vikram Khanna.
Remote yet accessible, Malaysia’s Pulau Aur invites you to dive right in
Located in the state of Johor, Pulau Aur has a population of only 100 people – and hardly any mobile phone access.
