Subscriber Picks: ‘I could lose my daughter over a piece of chocolate’

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Plus: Can you afford to take a long break from work?

What are your plans for the weekend? Or how about not having any plans for a change?

Ironic as it sounds, doing nothing can be harder than actually doing something. A 2019 survey of 600 Singaporeans and permanent residents found that one in two was stressed out by the thought of doing nothing. I have friends whose weekend schedules look more packed than their Google calendars on a work day. And while I used to take pride in my natural ability to do nothing, the battle against relaxation guilt gets tougher nowadays.

Perhaps it boils down to this: What constitutes a good use of time? This week, my colleague Mubin Saadat writes about how he has been grappling with this. "Does it always have to be productive? Is there something more worthwhile that I could be doing?" Scroll on and read about it.

In this edition, we also speak to young professionals who decided to take long career breaks. What prompted them to do so? What are the potential benefits and downsides if you are considering taking an extended break from work?