Subscriber Picks: ‘I cooked curry for the Taliban’: How this saved a cyclist's life | Is the Great Resignation over?

Plus: CPF boost for middle-income workers - how does it work?
Is the Great Resignation over?
Job-hopping was in the spotlight when the Covid-19 pandemic sparked some soul-searching and caused people to re-evaluate their career and lifestyle choices. But things are changing, with recent data showing dips in recruitment and resignation rates. We ask employees what will make them stay in a job. Their message to bosses: Pay attention to internal rotations.
From this month, middle-income employees will see more money flowing into their CPF accounts. Find out how it works.
Do you want a body that feels 10 years younger? We visited the new Healthy Longevity Clinic at Alexandra Hospital, which charges $1,500 or more - a fraction of what people pay at top private longevity clinics - for a baseline assessment and customised year-long care plan. What exactly does the clinic offer?
‘I cooked curry for the Taliban’: How cooking tips from mum saved cyclist's life
Somen Debnath was held captive by the Taliban while cycling across Afghanistan as part of a world tour to raise awareness for HIV/Aids.
What is the best time to book hotels for your next trip?
Childcare centre cases put spotlight on teachers - and also parents
How S'poreans chose their president
There was some talk of how the “youth vote” could sway the results. Was that the case?
Would you pay $100 for a box of mooncakes?
The prices of mooncakes – particularly those from big brands – have soared to an average of $80 to $100 and beyond. Are they asking for the moon?
