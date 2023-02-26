Subscriber Picks: How will new CPF income ceiling benefit you | The safest jobs in a ChatGPT world

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

How will the increase in CPF monthly salary ceiling from $6,000 to $8,000 in 2026, announced in Budget 2023, benefit you?

With the income ceiling being gradually raised, more middle-income employees are set to grow their nest egg faster, explains Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon. He gives three reasons why the changes will benefit more workers.

As travel gains momentum, we take you to Bangkok’s latest buzzy neighbourhood – Charoenkrung. Set aside two days to explore the area fully, says travel correspondent Clara Lock.

From bustling bars to sleek coffee joints and old buildings repurposed into art galleries, find out why the historical-turned-hip district should be on your must-explore list on your next getaway to the Thai capital.

