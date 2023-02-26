Subscriber Picks: How will new CPF income ceiling benefit you | The safest jobs in a ChatGPT world

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Plus: Weekend Trip – Bangkok’s newest cool neighbourhood
How will the increase in CPF monthly salary ceiling from $6,000 to $8,000 in 2026, announced in Budget 2023, benefit you?
With the income ceiling being gradually raised, more middle-income employees are set to grow their nest egg faster, explains Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon. He gives three reasons why the changes will benefit more workers.
As travel gains momentum, we take you to Bangkok’s latest buzzy neighbourhood – Charoenkrung. Set aside two days to explore the area fully, says travel correspondent Clara Lock.
From bustling bars to sleek coffee joints and old buildings repurposed into art galleries, find out why the historical-turned-hip district should be on your must-explore list on your next getaway to the Thai capital.
S'poreans drawn to Austin, Texas, where big tech firms and migrants are powering its rise
Austin’s GDP growth today is the second fastest of any city in the United States, after San Francisco.
From adman to CFO to lauded chef, this man of many faces is on fire
The safest and most endangered jobs in a ChatGPT world
Smart as ChatGPT is, its existence naturally leads to whether artificial intelligence will take away human jobs? And if so, which ones? The bot answers.
ACS’ move to Tengah: Teething pains when a much-loved institution embarks on change
Lack of consultation with the school community led to unhappiness over the plan. What more could have been done?
Since when do children owe parents a living for raising them?
It’s time to ask if it’s responsible for parents to automatically count on their children’s future contributions as their primary retirement plan.
Real-life car vending machine in Short Street aims to be Singapore’s answer to Times Square
Owned by local car dealer Autobahn Motors, the innovative showroom is the second of its kind.