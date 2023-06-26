Subscriber Picks: How will more land for private housing affect prices | Plastic bag charge from July 3

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Plus: Climbing the wealth ladder - how long does it take?

It's back to school for students - and back to the morning rush for parents.

In this week's edition, we have a timely piece looking at an issue some parents grapple with: Can you give your child too much attention? Is it harmful to leave your child to his or her own devices? Hear what an expert has to say.

Financial freedom is something many aspire to achieve - but how long does it take for someone to get there? A recent survey, which interviewed 1,000 affluent Singaporeans, offers an answer to that million-dollar question.

Still recovering from post-June holiday blues? You can always look forward to more public holidays and long weekends. If you plan to travel off the beaten path, join travel correspondent Clara Lock as she explores Uzbekistan, a hidden gem where your travel budget goes a long way.

More land for private housing: How will it affect prices?