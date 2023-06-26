Subscriber Picks: How will more land for private housing affect prices | Plastic bag charge from July 3

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Plus: Climbing the wealth ladder - how long does it take?
It's back to school for students - and back to the morning rush for parents.
In this week's edition, we have a timely piece looking at an issue some parents grapple with: Can you give your child too much attention? Is it harmful to leave your child to his or her own devices? Hear what an expert has to say.
Financial freedom is something many aspire to achieve - but how long does it take for someone to get there? A recent survey, which interviewed 1,000 affluent Singaporeans, offers an answer to that million-dollar question.
Still recovering from post-June holiday blues? You can always look forward to more public holidays and long weekends. If you plan to travel off the beaten path, join travel correspondent Clara Lock as she explores Uzbekistan, a hidden gem where your travel budget goes a long way.
More land for private housing: How will it affect prices?
Will the supply ramp-up convince buyers to adopt a watch-and-wait approach and temper price growth?
How long does it take for Singaporeans to climb the wealth ladder?
A survey, which polled 1,000 affluent Singaporeans, looks at what it takes to go from financial stability to financial abundance.
Units with private lifts and a wellness clubhouse: What S'pore's private assisted-living project offers
The project in Parry Avenue has features such as 200 assisted-living apartments, a 100-bed nursing home and a geriatric care centre.
Supermarkets to charge for plastic bags from July 3: What you need to know
History, culture and $1 taxi rides: Why hidden-gem Uzbekistan needs to be on your bucket list
Little luxuries, such as dining against the backdrop of a blazing sunset on a rooftop restaurant, cost just $10 to $20 per head.
The unexplained rise of cancer among millennials
The past 30 years have seen an upsurge in so-called “early onset” cancer cases in the under-50s.
Can parents give their children too much attention?
Should you ever ignore a child? Or, conversely, can you overly engage with your child?
Wagner mutiny: Bloody showdown averted but conflict not over between Putin and critics
Russia's deal with Wagner chief Prigozhin to stand down his troops has exposed Mr Putin’s weakness.