Subscriber Picks: How to maximise your CPF savings | Tell the truth: Is it okay to lie?

Ong Hwee Hwee
Associate Editor (Product & Audience Growth)
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Plus: Rage applying? You may end up sabotaging yourself

How often do you scan QR codes?

If you do it quite often like me, you might want to pause and think, before you point and scan. A woman scanned a QR code, thinking she was taking part in a harmless survey. She ended up downloading an app containing malware, which scammers then used to take over her mobile phone and moved money from her bank account. Find out how such scams work.

In this week's edition, we also touch on two work-related topics: job security and the trend of "rage applying". In an age where work volatility is on the rise, are existing social protection systems still sufficient? For example, is it time to look into making medical benefits tied to the employer portable?

Finally, are you ready to face the truth? We know what lying does to our conscience. Do you know it may be bad for your health too?

How to maximise CPF savings to grow your nest egg for retirement

Are you heading for a comfortable retirement? In this edition of Money Matters, we learn how Singaporeans can make the most of their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings to build up their retirement nest egg that can continue growing for years.

You could benefit from higher interest rates payable in Special Account - now at 4% a year - by transferring your Ordinary Account savings, up to the Full Retirement Sum, before you turn 55.

READ MORE HERE

When jobs are insecure, worker benefits have to become stronger

If people switch jobs more often, they will go through periodic bouts of being jobless. What help will they need to pay their bills?

READ MORE HERE

Rage applying? You may end up sabotaging yourself

Here's how "rage applying" can backfire and kill your chances of securing the job you want.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who scanned QR code ends up losing $20k in malware scam

The woman scanned a QR code to do a "survey" that came with a gift. That night, as she was sleeping, her mobile phone suddenly lit up.

READ MORE HERE

Do we need a wearable air purifier in Singapore?

Is the Dyson Zone - noise-cancelling headphones that deliver purified air - worth the $1,399 price tag? Tech editor Irene Tham finds out.

READ MORE HERE

Tell the truth: Is it okay to lie?

Here's why lying may be bad for your health too.

READ MORE HERE

Impact of ABSD hike on housing market could go two ways

The ABSD hike may make centrally located homes more affordable for locals. But it could also lead to a repeat of the housing tumbles of 1997 and 2008, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Waking up to old age

"At 73, I know that I have to act, to try and stay healthy. Now – otherwise it will be too late," says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

