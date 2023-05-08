Subscriber Picks: How to maximise your CPF savings | Tell the truth: Is it okay to lie?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
How often do you scan QR codes?
If you do it quite often like me, you might want to pause and think, before you point and scan. A woman scanned a QR code, thinking she was taking part in a harmless survey. She ended up downloading an app containing malware, which scammers then used to take over her mobile phone and moved money from her bank account. Find out how such scams work.
In this week's edition, we also touch on two work-related topics: job security and the trend of "rage applying". In an age where work volatility is on the rise, are existing social protection systems still sufficient? For example, is it time to look into making medical benefits tied to the employer portable?
Finally, are you ready to face the truth? We know what lying does to our conscience. Do you know it may be bad for your health too?
How to maximise CPF savings to grow your nest egg for retirement
You could benefit from higher interest rates payable in Special Account - now at 4% a year - by transferring your Ordinary Account savings, up to the Full Retirement Sum, before you turn 55.
When jobs are insecure, worker benefits have to become stronger
If people switch jobs more often, they will go through periodic bouts of being jobless. What help will they need to pay their bills?
Rage applying? You may end up sabotaging yourself
Here's how "rage applying" can backfire and kill your chances of securing the job you want.
Woman who scanned QR code ends up losing $20k in malware scam
The woman scanned a QR code to do a "survey" that came with a gift. That night, as she was sleeping, her mobile phone suddenly lit up.
Do we need a wearable air purifier in Singapore?
Is the Dyson Zone - noise-cancelling headphones that deliver purified air - worth the $1,399 price tag? Tech editor Irene Tham finds out.
Tell the truth: Is it okay to lie?
Impact of ABSD hike on housing market could go two ways
The ABSD hike may make centrally located homes more affordable for locals. But it could also lead to a repeat of the housing tumbles of 1997 and 2008, says the writer.
Waking up to old age
"At 73, I know that I have to act, to try and stay healthy. Now – otherwise it will be too late," says the writer.