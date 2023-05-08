Subscriber Picks: How to maximise your CPF savings | Tell the truth: Is it okay to lie?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Plus: Rage applying? You may end up sabotaging yourself

How often do you scan QR codes?

If you do it quite often like me, you might want to pause and think, before you point and scan. A woman scanned a QR code, thinking she was taking part in a harmless survey. She ended up downloading an app containing malware, which scammers then used to take over her mobile phone and moved money from her bank account. Find out how such scams work.

In this week's edition, we also touch on two work-related topics: job security and the trend of "rage applying". In an age where work volatility is on the rise, are existing social protection systems still sufficient? For example, is it time to look into making medical benefits tied to the employer portable?

Finally, are you ready to face the truth? We know what lying does to our conscience. Do you know it may be bad for your health too?