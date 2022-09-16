Subscriber Picks: How safe is the bivalent booster? | Can you get evicted for not paying condo maintenance fees?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Moderna's Spikevax bivalent vaccine is expected to arrive in Singapore at the end of this month, after the authorities approved it for use here.

How is a bivalent booster different from other Covid-19 vaccines? How safe is it and should you consider going for it? Read our explainer to find out.

The new Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass has been in the news. It targets top foreign professionals drawing a fixed monthly salary of $30,000 or more, or those with outstanding achievements in their fields. What are the jobs that pay that much?

Also in the news recently: an engineer who relocated from China to Singapore but had his job offer withdrawn. What can employees do if they face such an unfortunate situation?

Moderna's bivalent vaccine expected in S'pore by end-Sept: How safe is it?