Subscriber Picks: How safe is the bivalent booster? | Can you get evicted for not paying condo maintenance fees?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Moderna's Spikevax bivalent vaccine is expected to arrive in Singapore at the end of this month, after the authorities approved it for use here.

How is a bivalent booster different from other Covid-19 vaccines? How safe is it and should you consider going for it? Read our explainer to find out.

The new Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass has been in the news. It targets top foreign professionals drawing a fixed monthly salary of $30,000 or more, or those with outstanding achievements in their fields. What are the jobs that pay that much?

Also in the news recently: an engineer who relocated from China to Singapore but had his job offer withdrawn. What can employees do if they face such an unfortunate situation?

Moderna's bivalent vaccine expected in S'pore by end-Sept: How safe is it?

A bivalent vaccine targets more than one strain of a virus - unlike most Covid-19 vaccines.

READ MORE HERE

Condo owners evicted from unit after MCST's forced sale to recover unpaid maintenance fees

Forced sales are very rare but it can happen. In this case, the couple who owned a Arc@Tampines unit had repeatedly failed to pay bills amounting to about $36,000.

READ MORE HERE

Got a job offer only to have it withdrawn: What can employees do?

An employer is able to rescind the job offer with or without any reason - except an illegal one - and at any time, without adverse legal consequences.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's new work pass: Who are the top global talent being wooed?

The new One Pass for top foreign professionals has a criterion of $30,000 in fixed monthly salary. What are the jobs that pay that much?

READ MORE HERE

If my kids don't want to run the bank, so be it: UOB's Wee Ee Cheong

"As a parent, you want your children to be happy. There is no way you can control them," says UOB vice-chairman Wee Ee Cheong who is prepared to pick a successor from outside.

READ MORE HERE

Is it a good idea to invest in your friend's business?

Here's what you should consider if you are thinking of investing in a new business your friend has started.

READ MORE HERE

Explore the hidden side of Bangkok: 5 things to do

Think you have seen all that Bangkok has to offer? You will be in for a surprise.

READ MORE HERE

10 ways to cut sugar from your diet

Did you know that a plate of mee siam could contain up to 10 teaspoons’ worth of sugar?

READ MORE HERE

