Subscriber picks: How much do you need to live comfortably in S'pore; Tips on travelling quarantine-free

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Can't wait to travel again? You can fly quarantine-free to more countries from next Tuesday.

With the expanded Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme, travellers who are fully vaccinated can visit countries including the United States, UK, France and Italy. While it is possible to travel safely amid the pandemic, there is more preparation work involved, such as finding out what are the rules in these countries and getting adequate travel insurance.

We speak to some Singapore residents after their visit to Germany, which was included earlier in the scheme, and share some of their tips.

This week, we also zoom in on a new study which attempts to answer this question: How much does a family need to live comfortably in Singapore? According to the study's authors, basic needs go beyond what families require to survive.

What it means to live well in Singapore

$6,426 a month for a couple with two children, says a recent study. Find out how the authors came up with this amount.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Pregnant with breast cancer at 37: Singapore mum's 'roller coaster' year

A week after her diagnosis, Idah Chia found out she was four weeks pregnant.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Exploring Germany: S'pore residents travelling under VTL scheme share their tips

There may be more space to spread out in the economy class cabins, compared with business class.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: How Klook rode out the Covid-19 crisis

"It almost felt like the end of the world," says Eric Gnock Fah, 34, co-founder of the travel tech start-up.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Singapore-based firm mentioned in Pandora Papers leak: When are shell companies legal?

One expert likened shell companies to knives - in that "a knife is a weapon only in the hands of a murderer".

READ FULL STORY HERE

Living with uncertainty amid Covid-19 pandemic: Why we need a change in mindsets

Living with Covid-19 does not mean living as though there is no Covid-19, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Ships arriving late in Singapore due to congestion at other ports, disrupting global supply chain

A shipment from China that used to take two weeks to deliver now takes two months.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Escape to new Insta-worthy eateries with alfresco dining, pet-friendly spaces

Enjoy brunch amid fresh blooms or Vietnamese fare surrounded by lush greenery.

READ FULL STORY HERE