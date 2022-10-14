Subscriber Picks: How many vaccine shots do you need? | Flying this December? Be prepared to pay up to 78% more

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Singapore is moving to a new strategy for Covid-19 vaccinations, with a focus on being up to date, rather than based on the total number of shots received.

What does this change mean for you? If you have taken two mRNA jabs and a booster shot, do you still need to get additional shots? We answer some questions you may have.

It is becoming more expensive to own a car. COE prices have been on the rise, and higher car loan interest rates are driving up the costs further. If the COE lifespan of your car is running out, does it make more sense to revalidate the COE or buy a new car?

Planning to travel this December? Be prepared to pay more - airfares are up to 78 per cent more expensive. But there are still bargains to be had. Check out some of the better deals in this week's edition.

S'pore avoids technical recession, economy grows 4.4% in Q3