Subscriber Picks: How many vaccine shots do you need? | Flying this December? Be prepared to pay up to 78% more

Singapore is moving to a new strategy for Covid-19 vaccinations, with a focus on being up to date, rather than based on the total number of shots received.
What does this change mean for you? If you have taken two mRNA jabs and a booster shot, do you still need to get additional shots? We answer some questions you may have.
It is becoming more expensive to own a car. COE prices have been on the rise, and higher car loan interest rates are driving up the costs further. If the COE lifespan of your car is running out, does it make more sense to revalidate the COE or buy a new car?
Planning to travel this December? Be prepared to pay more - airfares are up to 78 per cent more expensive. But there are still bargains to be had. Check out some of the better deals in this week's edition.
S'pore avoids technical recession, economy grows 4.4% in Q3
A technical recession is broadly defined as two consecutive quarters of quarter-on-quarter contractions.
askST: How many Covid-19 vaccine shots do I need to take?
Planning to travel in December? Expect to pay up to 78% more for airfares
Yen at record low: How to get the most out of a Japan vacation
askST: Should I get a new car or revalidate the COE on my existing one?
Options for investors amid higher interest rates and volatile stock market
Avoiding too much risk and holding on to cash have become the top priorities among investors.
Ditch the salt, not the taste: What are some good alternatives to salt?
Pundits say Xi doesn’t plan to rule for life, but there’s no successor in sight
None in the cohort of leaders born in the 1950s and 60s will likely be able to take over from President Xi Jinping and serve two terms.