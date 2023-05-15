Subscriber Picks: How many insurance policies is too many? | What to say when bosses ask for feedback

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Plus: Do men and women need to train differently for fitness?
How much is enough?
It is a question many ask when it comes to insurance policies. Already bought your health and hospitalisation insurance? Should you then consider taking out endowment and retirement plans? And should you withdraw cashback from your savings plan? Hear from financial journalist Chor Khieng Yuit, who shares the good and bad decisions she has made on her insurance purchases.
In this edition, our correspondents also share other financial life lessons - such as what to invest in, and when it's better not to quit your job.
So, you got an e-mail from HR, informing you that you have been invited to give feedback to the big bosses. You might be wondering: What should you say? And what should you not say? We ask HR experts what is it that bosses really want to hear from us.
How many insurance policies is too many?
There’s no shame in putting your money in fixed deposits
While the brave looks for the proverbial pot of gold in crypto and the stock market, financial journalist Angela Tan finds peace in fixed deposits. Here's why.
The dumb money choices I made in my career
When your bosses ask for feedback: What to say or not say?
Countdown to Singapore’s Presidential Election: Who is likely to run?
Various names, some linked to the establishment or public service and others from the private sector, have been hotly discussed in some circles.
Do men and women need to train differently for fitness?
What income assessment period and grant disbursement changes mean for HDB flat buyers
A longer income assessment period allows more people to be eligible for HDB loans and housing grants, say experts.