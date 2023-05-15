Subscriber Picks: How many insurance policies is too many? | What to say when bosses ask for feedback

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Plus: Do men and women need to train differently for fitness?

How much is enough?

It is a question many ask when it comes to insurance policies. Already bought your health and hospitalisation insurance? Should you then consider taking out endowment and retirement plans? And should you withdraw cashback from your savings plan? Hear from financial journalist Chor Khieng Yuit, who shares the good and bad decisions she has made on her insurance purchases.

In this edition, our correspondents also share other financial life lessons - such as what to invest in, and when it's better not to quit your job.

So, you got an e-mail from HR, informing you that you have been invited to give feedback to the big bosses. You might be wondering: What should you say? And what should you not say? We ask HR experts what is it that bosses really want to hear from us.