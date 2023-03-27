Subscriber Picks: How IP changes may affect you | The myth of career success at every age

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

“Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you that you are ever past your prime."

Michelle Yeoh's acceptance speech at the Oscars earlier this month inspired many. The reality, however, is most of us (gentlemen included) are likely to peak in our 40s and it takes hard work to avoid career stagnation, say psychologists. "You can work like a mule yet feel like you’re going nowhere," writes Dr Brandon Koh. How can you combat stagnation?

From April 1, Integrated Shield Plans will no longer offer "as charged" cancer coverage. Doctors in private practice are concerned that the coverage would not be enough unless the patients have also bought riders. We summarise the changes for you.

If you are thinking of investing your CPF savings, hear what the experts have to say. In the first two months of this year, Singaporeans invested over $4 billion of their CPF savings into T-bills and fixed deposits. Scroll on and find out more.