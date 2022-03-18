Subscriber Picks: How do you deal with a bully boss | Why do some people never get Covid-19?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
When ST writer Akshita Nanda tested positive for Covid-19 last month, she thought it was a "mild" case. More than a month later, she still suffers from breathlessness and fatigue.
Sharing her journey to recovery, she says: "If I stir-fry vegetables for dinner, I have to lie down for at least 15 minutes." Despite her struggle with the effects of Covid-19, she says: "I shouldn't think of it as losing the Covid-19 lottery. In fact, I won it. The prize was my life."
Why people react differently to Covid-19 - and how some seem more vulnerable to infection than others - are questions doctors are seeking answers to. Does it all boil down to genes?
Much has been written about toxic work culture. In this week's Work/Life column, Krist Boo discusses a related topic: How do you deal with a bully boss?
My post-Covid-19 struggle: I almost made tea in my laptop due to brain fog
"Somehow my brain had mixed up a red cylindrical mug with a flat black rectangle," says Akshita Nanda, who thought she had a "mild" case of Covid-19.
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
S'pore investors buying more gold as demand rises amid inflation, volatility
Shenzhen's Covid-19 lockdown could delay online shopping deliveries to S'pore
Work/Life: How do you deal with a bully boss?
Boss now believes he is the master of everything. He is obsessed with leaving a legacy.
Why China won't join the West against Russia
The Chinese see no reason to join the ostracisation of Russia when they are likely to be next in the West’s containment offensive, says Leslie Fong.
'I kind of got my life back.. I'm still here': How ex-PE teacher bounced back after losing his legs
It started with chills and a fever. The next day, Jason Leong fell into a coma. "I was dying, fast," he said, recounting the day his life changed.
Leaving home, in order to come home
"I jumped onto a plane each time my maternity leave was up... I missed most of my children's developmental milestones." Why Grace Ho decided to rethink her relationship with work.