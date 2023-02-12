Subscriber Picks: High income, low wealth: Over half of S'pore adults don’t watch their spending

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Plus: How much coffee should you drink in a day?
Like mothers expecting their newborns, Benecia Ng bought a romper for baby Elkan. But at the same time, she also inquired about infant funeral services.
A routine ultrasound scan in the 12th week of pregnancy dealt a devastating blow to Benecia and her husband Ernest Yeo. Their child had no skull. She was determined to carry the baby to term, even though doctors said the chances of Elkan’s survival were zero. “I could hear his strong heartbeat. It felt like he was fighting for his life,” she recalls.
In 2018, Elkan was born. Six hours later, he was gone. Three years later, the couple suffered another loss when Benecia had a miscarriage. Supporting each other through loss and grief has made their marriage stronger. “We always think the best of each other now,” says Ernest.
Ahead of Valentine's Day, four couples share with us how they found love and kept it going - for better or for worse, in sickness and in health.
High income, low wealth: Over half of adults here don’t watch their spending
OCBC offers new option to customers to earn higher interest from CPF funds
Is coffee good or bad for you?
How many Covid-19 vaccine shots do you really need?
Do you need a second booster, and when should you take it? Find out with the Health Ministry's updated vaccination guidelines.
Do Singapore's public housing policies need a reset?
High prices benefit today’s home owners, but they make it hard for their children to buy their own homes. How do we square this housing circle?
How will Budget 2023 address rising costs, an ageing society and challenging global outlook?
Given that Budget 2023 falls on Valentine’s Day, Singaporeans could be forgiven for hoping for some love from the Government.
The popping of China’s diplomatic trial balloon
Why would the Chinese be using such old technology? Essentially because balloons fulfil certain niche functions.
