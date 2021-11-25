Subscriber Picks: 'Her chance of survival was close to zero', says mum who gave birth at 22 weeks | What's behind the 'big quit'?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
December a litmus test that can signal need for tightening, or allow for easing of curbs
It has traditionally been a time for partying and socialising, so more interaction can be expected, says Salma Khalik.
Does a family of 4 really need $6,426 a month for a basic standard of living?
It is about what people feel they need to be socially accepted, not just what they can afford, says Grace Ho.
29 investors file police reports against property investment firm
Some investors have been forking out monthly instalments - some to the tune of more than $150,000.
Where did all the workers go?
“On your grave, ‘Mike worked hard’ – it’s not one you see,” says a UK fintech executive who chose to retire at 56. A swathe of early retirements is among factors driving up labour shortages in many countries.
Pandemic travel in Europe: No masks, few vax checks and people everywhere
Each country in Europe is handling the pandemic differently. If you are planning a trip, here's how you can navigate the different rules.
Born at 22 weeks at home: 'Her chance of survival was close to zero'
"I vividly remembered that she opened her small eyes and let out a small cry," said her mother, who was terrified at the idea of losing her.
5 hidden food gems in quiet corners of S'pore
Beat the crowd with this handy guide.
Korean-style chicken wings, oyster mentaiyaki: Get munching with 3 easy air frying recipe
Is it fry-day yet?