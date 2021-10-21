Subscriber picks: Heard of 'retire now, work later'? | How you can cope with bigger electricity bills

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Even amid the uncertain outlook, some Singaporeans are looking at greener pastures, instead of hunkering down and staying put.

About 56 per cent of Singapore workers see themselves searching for new jobs this year, according to a recruitment agency. Why are pandemic-battered workers calling it quits? Read our new Work/Life column for career tips and trends.

Speaking of work, most of us follow the well-worn script of "work now, retire later". How about "retire now, work later"? Abel Ang, who took a 2½-year break from work to focus on his family, shares his experience and how he maintains his employability during the "retirement" phase.

You might have read about the supply chain crunch that is raging around the world. Find out what this means for consumers, who could face delayed shipments and rising costs.

S'poreans looking at bigger electricity bills as price hikes bite, amid WFH

Should you switch back to SP Group with some open electricity market retailers exiting? What are some ways to cut down your bill?

How a 31-year-old in Singapore uses social media to earn $2 million

Some of Nick Tan's customers pay him $70,000 or more just to sell one home online.

Boss, the money is good, but we want love

Bosses are still not getting why pandemic-battered workers are considering quitting in record numbers.

"Parents, how about 'retire now, work later'?"

Are you trapped in the rat race of making a living and providing for the family?

His love for trains drove him to open a special cafe in Singapore

Isaac D'Souza gave up on school when he was 14. Driven by his love for all things rail-related, he is now the boss of what is probably Singapore's first rail-themed cafe.

Broken supply chains: Why a US$648 bike costs US$477 to ship to S'pore

This is how the global supply chain crunch could affect consumers like you and me.

Crypto at the crossroads as S'pore okays firms offering digital payment token services

Is it time to get bullish about Bitcoin or are the risks too high? Investors share their experiences.

18 bakeries to check out in Katong's pastry paradise

A new bakery central is rising in the east. We pick out the best of the yeast.

