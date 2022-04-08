Subscriber picks: Health expert on how to pick a 'safe' travel destination | Should you be concerned about Omicron XE

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

What lies ahead for Grab as it turns 10 this year?

In an exclusive interview with associate editor Ravi Velloor, Grab CEO Anthony Tan talks about the company's shares slump, its digibank launch in Singapore, and what sets Grab apart from the rest of the pack.

More CDC vouchers are coming your way. All Singaporean households will get $100 worth of vouchers by the middle of next month. Check out our guide on the more unusual ways to spend your vouchers.

Itching to travel but worried about staying safe during your vacation? Infectious diseases specialist Lim Poh Lian, who is in Greece on a work trip, shares tips on how to pick a "safe" destination and what to pack for your trip.

But before that, make sure you have your passport ready well ahead of your trip - the wait is at least a month to get it renewed.

