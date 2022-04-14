Subscriber picks: Heading to JB this long weekend? | Rise and fall of a crime boss linked to scam syndicate

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Planning a trip to Malaysia over the long weekend?
We have a travel guide for you - from the best (and worst) time to travel, the documents to prepare, to the hotel rates in Johor Baru.
As business picks up for some sectors, is there enough manpower to power the recovery? Many workers have left Singapore for what they see as greener pastures during the pandemic. "After 1½ years under a lockdown state in Singapore and a restricted environment, I didn't feel I had the same opportunities as when I'd moved there in March 2019," said one worker who is leaving for Dubai.
What else is driving this change? And can local workers fill the gap?
Talk about epic trips. A group of Singaporeans sailed home from the Seychelles over two months on a catamaran. Read about their journey, which was far from smooth sailing.
Have a good long weekend.
Will a labour shortage crimp Singapore's post-pandemic recovery?
Bribes, connections: Rise and fall of Malaysian crime boss Nicky Liow
The 34-year-old managed to keep himself out of major trouble until a relatively innocuous action blew up into a full-blown sting on his syndicate.
JB hotels up room rates for Good Friday weekend amid high demand
When a joint owner does not inherit the property
If you don't want your share in a property to automatically pass on to the other joint owner upon death, you need to sign a legal document.
'We had so many plans... it's hard to accept he's gone': Widow of Gambas Avenue accident victim
"He does not even have the chance to know if the baby is going to be a boy or girl," says the wife of Jason Tan who died in an accident while delivering food.
MAS uses Singdollar policy to combat inflation: How does it work
Using the exchange rate is a unique way to stabilise the rate at which consumer prices are rising.
A city under lockdown: Shanghai through the eyes of Singaporeans
Singaporean Adrian Tan says his supply of food and necessities will run out within days.
Epic voyage from Seychelles to S'pore took them two months in a catamaran
Barely three days into their first leg from Seychelles to the Maldives, the team ran into a problem: both engines failed.