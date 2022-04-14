Subscriber picks: Heading to JB this long weekend? | Rise and fall of a crime boss linked to scam syndicate

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Planning a trip to Malaysia over the long weekend? 

We have a travel guide for you - from the best (and worst) time to travel, the documents to prepare, to the hotel rates in Johor Baru.

As business picks up for some sectors, is there enough manpower to power the recovery? Many workers have left Singapore for what they see as greener pastures during the pandemic. "After 1½ years under a lockdown state in Singapore and a restricted environment, I didn't feel I had the same opportunities as when I'd moved there in March 2019," said one worker who is leaving for Dubai. 

What else is driving this change? And can local workers fill the gap?

Talk about epic trips. A group of Singaporeans sailed home from the Seychelles over two months on a catamaran. Read about their journey, which was far from smooth sailing.

Have a good long weekend.

Will a labour shortage crimp Singapore's post-pandemic recovery?

Why is Singapore seeing a sizeable pool of workers leaving the country?

READ MORE HERE

Bribes, connections: Rise and fall of Malaysian crime boss Nicky Liow

The 34-year-old managed to keep himself out of major trouble until a relatively innocuous action blew up into a full-blown sting on his syndicate.

READ MORE HERE

JB hotels up room rates for Good Friday weekend amid high demand

What you need to know if you are planning a JB trip over the long weekend.

READ MORE HERE

When a joint owner does not inherit the property

If you don't want your share in a property to automatically pass on to the other joint owner upon death, you need to sign a legal document.

READ MORE HERE

'We had so many plans... it's hard to accept he's gone': Widow of Gambas Avenue accident victim

"He does not even have the chance to know if the baby is going to be a boy or girl," says the wife of Jason Tan who died in an accident while delivering food.

READ MORE HERE

MAS uses Singdollar policy to combat inflation: How does it work

Using the exchange rate is a unique way to stabilise the rate at which consumer prices are rising.

READ MORE HERE

A city under lockdown: Shanghai through the eyes of Singaporeans

Singaporean Adrian Tan says his supply of food and necessities will run out within days.

READ MORE HERE

Epic voyage from Seychelles to S'pore took them two months in a catamaran

Barely three days into their first leg from Seychelles to the Maldives, the team ran into a problem: both engines failed.

READ MORE HERE

