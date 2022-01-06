Subscriber Picks: From better health to smart investing - here's a guide to starting your year right

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

How has the start of the new year been for you?

For some, it may be a busy beginning, getting back in the groove of things after the holiday break and making plans for the coming months.

While you are setting goals and making new year resolutions, don’t forget to take care of your health and well-being. Here are 10 tips on how to be healthier and happier - and have fun doing that.

For those heading back to the office, are you all set? If you are wondering what to wear, check out “business comfort" - think oversized stretch blazers, elastic-waist bottoms and maxi dresses. With hybrid work arrangements, more companies are also rebuilding their office spaces into a place that feels like a home away from home.

For those already looking forward to the next holiday break, read more about new travel trends - from "unrushed" to "no regrets" style of travel.

Have a good week - and a great year - ahead.