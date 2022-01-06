Subscriber Picks: From better health to smart investing - here's a guide to starting your year right

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
How has the start of the new year been for you?
For some, it may be a busy beginning, getting back in the groove of things after the holiday break and making plans for the coming months.
While you are setting goals and making new year resolutions, don’t forget to take care of your health and well-being. Here are 10 tips on how to be healthier and happier - and have fun doing that.
For those heading back to the office, are you all set? If you are wondering what to wear, check out “business comfort" - think oversized stretch blazers, elastic-waist bottoms and maxi dresses. With hybrid work arrangements, more companies are also rebuilding their office spaces into a place that feels like a home away from home.
For those already looking forward to the next holiday break, read more about new travel trends - from "unrushed" to "no regrets" style of travel.
Have a good week - and a great year - ahead.
Tips for a healthier you in 2022: How to achieve your goals in a fun way
High-tech office spaces, novel travel experiences: 10 trends to watch
Fancy dining in the world's first undersea restaurant, or wondering what to wear back in the office? Read all about it.
6 things to know about burnout
You can be part of the solution. Think about pulling back, such as taking breaks every couple of hours.
4 tests to check if you are financially healthy
Seizing investing opportunities in 2022
Be savvy in spotting and tackling the challenges, and be quick and nimble in grabbing the opportunities.
5-person gathering limit to stay for Chinese New Year
"Chinese New Year may be a time when Omicron cases are rising," said Minister Lawrence Wong.
8 scrumptious takeaway reunion dinner options this Chinese New Year
'If leaders don't care, nothing gets done': Shell S'pore chairman on change and building other leaders
"They said I would have to serve tea. I said no," Shell S'pore chairman Aw Kah Peng on her job search after graduation.