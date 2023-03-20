Subscriber Picks: From 3 to 6 rooms: Owners carve out more rooms for rent | Are you a rapid ager?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
The rental market boom has been in the news.
While there are signs of a slowdown, it would take time for rents to fall. Meanwhile, some landlords are trying to maximise their earnings by literally "making room" for rent. Find out how they are doing this.
Did you have a good night's sleep? Some are wearing sleep trackers to bed to keep tabs on their "sleep score" and snooze patterns. But how accurate and useful are these trackers?
And do you ever wake up some days and think, “I could survive on just five hours of sleep in the past, but now I need nine”? Some of us might blame it on ageing. Do some people age faster than others? Scroll on and find out if you are a "rapid ager".
Have a great start to the day, and a good week ahead.
Riding on co-living trend, condo owners add more rooms to their units to earn more rent
A condo unit owner earned more than $8,000 in rent - up from $4,500 - by creating three more rooms through partitions in the living and dining area.
Housing may be affordable – but is housing mobility slowing?
Will private property become something only the wealthier and older generation can afford, at the rate prices have gone up over the long term?
Will a sleep tracker help you sleep better?
Love your job but always have a Plan B
So comfortable in your job that you don't even bother to update your CV or look out for other options? Here's a wake-up call.
Are you a rapid ager?
What are job guarantee schemes - and do they work?
Proponents of such schemes suggest that the government can create jobs that are socially useful and which previously did not exist - like those created during the pandemic.
SVB collapse begs the question: Is active investing better than passive?
Thinking of investing in ETFs? Do active funds perform better than passively managed ones?
Premium Economy: 10 places in Toa Payoh for affordable, tasty eats
$1 nasi lemak, Hong Kong-style dai pai dong dishes and Myanmar-style curry. Are you hungry yet?