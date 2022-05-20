Subscriber Picks: Down with dengue: 'I would wake up with a mouth full of blood' | Is it safe to scan QR codes at eateries?

Digital Editor
Updated
Published
34 min ago

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Scan, order, pay.

QR codes, initially introduced by eateries to reduce physical contact during the pandemic, are now part of the dining experience. But before you scan that QR code to order or pay for your meal, do you know what risks you may be exposing yourself to? Find out more about potential threats, including "quishing" scams.

As we dine in bigger groups and enjoy the freedom that comes with the easing of Covid-19 measures, experts are urging us not to let our guard down against another public health threat - dengue.

More than 8,500 dengue cases have been recorded this year, surpassing the 5,258 for the whole of last year. We speak to those affected, and find out how residents are coping at Singapore's largest dengue cluster in Bukit Timah.

Stay safe, and thank you for reading this week's edition.

 

'I would wake up with a mouth full of blood': Dengue patient shares his ordeal

Even after his symptoms subsided, Mr Gary Yang, 42, continued to suffer from lethargy and a poor appetite for about a month.

READ MORE HERE

askST: How do you know if a QR code is safe to scan at eateries?

You could be putting yourself at risk, just by scanning a QR code to view the menu, say experts. 

READ MORE HERE

Buying a new car? Be prepared to wait for months

Carmakers reeling from supply chain disruptions are now facing another whammy - the prolonged war in Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Road dividers along PIE were catching fire. No one knew why

After two years of investigations, the authorities finally found the answer to the puzzling phenomenon.

READ MORE HERE

Just 15, Maximilian Maeder could well be Singapore's next Olympic medallist

Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder has been active on the competition circuit since he was 10 years old.

Homeschooled since young, the kitefoiling world champion has been travelling all over the world, often by himself, to take part in competitions from the age of 10. 

READ MORE HERE

Some S'poreans choosing to hold off travel till year end

Some may not feel comfortable to travel just yet, due to concerns over a new Covid-19 wave or a new variant.

READ MORE HERE

How home owners can cope with rising monthly mortgage payments

A property should cost at most 10 years of a person's income, says a financial consuttant.

READ MORE HERE

It's back to school at 48 for DJ-actor Dennis Chew

Finishing his studies has always been a "bucket list" dream for DJ-actor Dennis Chew, who started his first day of school at Ngee Ann Polytechnic last month. 

READ MORE HERE

Share your feedback with us at stshare@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top